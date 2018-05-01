Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, May 01, 2018, 4:17 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Point guard from New York City signs with UALR men's basketball team

By Brooks Kubena

This article was published today at 3:56 p.m.

New York City native Markquis Nowell has officially signed with the University of Arkansas at Little Rock men's basketball team, the athletic department confirmed Tuesday.

Nowell, a 5-8, 160-pound freshman point guard from Bishop Loughlin High (Brooklyn), is rated a 2-star by ESPN and a 3-star by Rivals, which listed that his other offers included Rutgers and Saint Louis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Point guard from New York City signs with UALR men's basketball team

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online