Home /
Point guard from New York City signs with UALR men's basketball team
This article was published today at 3:56 p.m.
New York City native Markquis Nowell has officially signed with the University of Arkansas at Little Rock men's basketball team, the athletic department confirmed Tuesday.
Nowell, a 5-8, 160-pound freshman point guard from Bishop Loughlin High (Brooklyn), is rated a 2-star by ESPN and a 3-star by Rivals, which listed that his other offers included Rutgers and Saint Louis.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Point guard from New York City signs with UALR men's basketball team
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.