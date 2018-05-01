Police: Man found standing out of vehicle's sunroof near North Little Rock restaurant accused of huffing air duster

A man found standing out of the sunroof of his vehicle outside an Olive Garden restaurant in North Little Rock is accused of huffing a can of air duster, police say.

Chad Gentry, 42, of Mountain Home was arrested shortly after 10:10 p.m. Monday on a charge of breathing, inhaling, possessing, selling or drinking certain intoxicating compounds, records show.

Officers responded to 2943 Lakewood Village Drive in reference to a white male huffing from a can in his vehicle, according to a report from the city’s Police Department.

Gentry was standing and waving his arms as police arrived, authorities noted. Inside his vehicle, police found one can of air duster.

Gentry’s name did not appear in online records for the Pulaski County jail as of Tuesday afternoon. He has a court appearance set for Wednesday.