Home / Latest News /
State's justices block dicamba exemptions
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
The Arkansas Supreme Court on Monday put a halt to a judge's ruling that allowed 37 farmers in northeast Arkansas to avoid the state's ban on dicamba.
After the ruling, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said the state's April 16-Oct. 31 ban on in-crop use of the herbicide "is in full force across the entire state."
Circuit Judge Randy Philhours had granted a temporary restraining order for 37 farmers who had filed a lawsuit in Clay County Circuit Court against the state Plant Board's dicamba ban.
Three other circuit judges -- Tonya Alexander in Mississippi County, Christopher Morledge in Phillips County and Tim Fox in Pulaski County -- had issued rulings favorable to farmers, granting the farmers exemptions in each case. The Supreme Court has now halted all four decisions, pending trials and appeals.
In a fifth case, Circuit Judge Melissa Bristow Richardson in Jonesboro refused farmers' request for a temporary restraining order.
The Plant Board instituted the cutoff date after receiving 997 complaints last year about dicamba damage to crops not tolerant of the herbicide.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: State's justices block dicamba exemptions
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.