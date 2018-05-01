Style: Strawberry season

Fresh strawberries are available year-round. California and Florida, with their long growing seasons, supply the bulk of America’s strawberry crop, even in the dead of winter. And berries from Mexico are in ample supply throughout the year except in the hottest of months.

But despite their convenience and flare for adding color to dreary winter days, those berries pale in comparison to the real thing:

A locally grown, in-season Arkansas strawberry.

Our season may not be as predictable as those more tropical and temperate states, but it is sweeter. And tastier, writes food editor Kelly Brant.

Fresh, local berries are in abundance right now and Brant shares three recipes, along with preparation and storage tips in Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Style section.