Top California receiver might visit Hogs with teammate and QB target

There's a good chance highly recruited sophomore receiver Johnny Wilson will visit Arkansas thanks to his teammate and sophomore quarterback Jaden Casey.

Casey, 6-1, 185 pounds of Calabasas (Calif.) High School, raved about the Hogs after he visited Fayetteville on March 9 and received an offer from Coach Chad Morris. The sophomore had strong words about the visit and has intrigued Wilson.

"He said the facilities are amazing," Wilson said. "The whole coaching staff is amazing. He said he really wants to go back out there soon and wants to take me with him."

Wilson, 6-5, 215 pounds, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, UCLA, Southern California, LSU, Michigan Oregon, Notre Dame, Florida, Arizona State and others.

He had interest in the Razorback prior to Casey's trip because of offensive coordinator Joe Craddock and receivers graduate assistant Kelvin Bolden.

"Arkansas was actually my first SEC offer so it was big," Wilson said. "I feel like i have a really good connection with Coach Craddock and Coach Bolden They started showing lot of love from the start. Jaden speaks very highly of them. I haven't been up there yet, but from what he has said there's some great things going on over there."

Wilson recorded 52 receptions for 899 yards and 11 touchdowns last year. He appreciates Craddock's history with receivers.

"I know Coach Craddock has some history in working with great receivers," Wilson said. "He was coaching Courtland Sutton and I guess a couple of guys at Clemson. I just know he takes care of the offense. They said they would love to have a receiver my size. They've shown a lot of interest."

He and Casey have played together since the sixth grade and have hopes in taking their talents to the same college.

"Yeah, we talk about it almost everyday," Wilson said. "He's always on me like 'Bro, we got to go together. We started it together. We got to go together' and I'm like 'Man I'm saying'. So yeah, we talk about it daily."

Wilson and Casey's long relationship has helped their chemistry on the field.

"We just click, it's amazing," Wilson said.

