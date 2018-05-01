Trump favors Korean DMZ for summit

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said Monday that he would like to meet North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, at the Demilitarized Zone that separates North and South Korea, declaring that if their rendezvous is a success, "there's a great celebration to be had on the site."

The president's announcement, made first in a tweet and then reiterated during a news conference, came after his aides had focused for weeks on arranging the historic meeting outside the Korean Peninsula. Trump also disclosed that Singapore was a leading option, but he said he was intrigued at the idea of using "Peace House," a three-story South Korean building in the border village of Panmunjom, where Kim met last week with South Korean president Moon Jae-in.

"I threw that out today as an idea," Trump said at the news conference at the White House with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. Trump told reporters that he relayed his interest to Moon.

There's been much speculation about where Trump and Kim might meet. Countries in Europe and Southeast Asia, in Mongolia and even a ship in international waters have all been suggested as possible venues. Monday was the first time that Trump had publicly named potential locations.

Trump continued to raise expectations for his own meeting with Kim, which is scheduled for late this month or early June. And the president dismissed suggestions that ripping up the Iran nuclear deal, as many believe he will do as early as May 12, would jeopardize the prospects for an agreement with North Korea to surrender its nuclear weapons program.

"The United States has never been closer to potentially having something happen with respect to the Korean Peninsula, that can get rid of the nuclear weapons, can create so many good things, so many positive things, and peace and safety for the world," Trump said during the Rose Garden news conference.

Trump acknowledged that not all his advisers share his enthusiasm for meeting Kim in the Demilitarized Zone, a 2½-mile-wide, 160-mile-long strip of land, marked by heavily armed observation posts, rolls of razor wire and barren hillsides.

[PRESIDENT TRUMP: Timeline, appointments, executive orders + guide to actions in first year]

"Some people maybe don't like the look of that, and some people like it very much," the president said. "There's something I like about if, because you're there, if things work out, there's a great celebration to be had on the site, not in a third-party country."

Early Monday, Trump first signaled his preference for meeting the North Korean ruler in the Demilitarized Zone.

"Numerous countries are being considered for the MEETING," Trump tweeted Monday morning, "but would Peace House/Freedom House, on the Border of North & South Korea, be a more Representative, Important and Lasting site than a third party country? Just asking!"

The discussion comes after dramatic images of Kim greeting Moon at the line of demarcation between North and South, and sitting down with him in the Peace House.

Trump has heaped praise on the meeting, and it has accelerated the momentum behind his own encounter with Kim.

His planned meeting with Kim will be the crucial follow-up to the summit between Kim and Moon on Friday where they pledged to seek a formal end this year to the Korean War -- a conflict that was halted in 1953 by an armistice and not a peace treaty, leaving the two sides technically at war. They also committed to ridding the peninsula of nuclear weapons.

Trump's embrace of the Peace House could carry some risk given that a "celebration" during his summit with Kim could be premature. White House aides have expressed skepticism in private of Kim's motives, given North Korea's history of violating past deals aimed at stunting its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

It wasn't clear whether Trump's enthusiasm was stirred by the South Korean president's suggestion Monday that Trump could take the Nobel Peace Prize if the two Koreas achieve peace. Moon's remark came when he deflected a question about whether he might win the award as one of his predecessors, Kim Dae-jung, did in 2000 after the first ever inter-Korean summit.

Moon responded to the suggestion of Nobel glory by saying, "President Trump can take the Nobel prize. The only thing we need is peace," according to the South's presidential office.

South Korea also said Monday that it will remove propaganda-broadcasting loudspeakers from the border with North Korea this week as the rivals move to follow through with their leaders' summit declaration that produced reconciliation steps without a breakthrough in the nuclear standoff.

Information for this article was contributed by Mark Landler and Choe Sang-hun of The New York Times; by David Nakamura and John Wagner of The Washington Post; and by Matthew Pennington, Catherine Lucey and Hyung-jin Kim of The Associated Press.

A Section on 05/01/2018