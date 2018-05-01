Week after Little Rock theater announced it was suspending operations, rally held to raise money

Politicians, artists and patrons rallied at downtown Little Rock's Arkansas Repertory Theatre on Tuesday in hopes of raising enough cash, and attention, to stave off closure.

Last week, the Rep announced it was immediately suspending operations, including canceling the final production of its 2017-18 season and halting plans for 2018-19. Declining ticket sales and donations helped create a “perfect financial storm,” the theater said in a news release.

But there was an outcry from Little Rock’s artistic community and nationally, said Skip Rutherford, dean of the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service. Rutherford and others took the reins to organize the rally so funds could be raised.

“We can either point fingers, or we can hold hands,” Rutherford said from a podium, speaking to an after-work crowd gathered on bright pavement in front of the theater.

At various times, the Arkansas Travelers needed a ballpark and the Robinson Center needed a renovation as did the Arkansas Arts Center. Each time, central Arkansans recognized the need, Rutherford said.

“Quality of life issues matter in this city. And we have a record of stepping up,” he said.

More than 100 people attended the event. Marci Robertson said she showed up Tuesday because “the Rep brings a lot of attention and economic impetus to the community.”

It’s the anchor of the Main Street corridor in downtown Little Rock, which has undergone years off development, she added.

Clearing the theater’s operating debt and considering future plans would take $750,000 to $1 million upfront, the Rep’s board previously said.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.