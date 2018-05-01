Shot at by masked assailant while driving around Little Rock, woman tells police

A woman was shot at multiple times by a masked assailant while driving around midtown Little Rock on Monday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded around 1:40 p.m. to 600 S. University Ave., the site of Little Rock's shuttered Sears, in reference to several shots fired calls, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

A 25-year-old woman told police that she was being followed on University Avenue by a black Dodge Charger when she went to the AT&T store before her work shift.

The victim said as she left the area and turned onto 6th Street, the car again followed her.

A masked passenger inside the Dodge then rolled down a window and fired several shots from a black handgun, according to authorities.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.