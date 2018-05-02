23 civilians said to die as ISIS area in Syria hit

BEIRUT -- Airstrikes killed at least 23 civilians Tuesday in one of the last pockets of Islamic State-controlled territory in Syria, Syrian state media outlets and an opposition-linked monitoring group said, as U.S.-backed forces in the area announced they have resumed their campaign against the extremists.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it was not clear if the airstrikes in the Hassakeh province were carried out by the U.S.-led coalition or the Iraqi air force. It said the strikes killed 10 children, six women and seven elderly people. The state-run Syrian Arab News Agency said 25 civilians were killed in the airstrikes south of the town of Shadadi, blaming the U.S.-led coalition.

The strikes took place in an area where the U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces are battling the Islamic State.

In an email, the U.S.-led coalition said initial reports suggest there were no coalition airstrikes in the area where the deadly raids are said to have taken place.

Lelwa Abdullah, a Syrian Democratic Forces spokesman in the adjacent Deir el-Zour province, said Tuesday that the final phase of a large operation against the Islamic State in eastern Syria has begun.

The Democratic Forces had redeployed hundreds of its forces to western Syria after Turkish troops attacked the Kurdish-held Afrin enclave earlier this year, effectively putting operations against the Islamic State on hold.

The U.S. State Department, using an acronym to refer to the Islamic State, said the days of the militants controlling territory in Syria "are coming to an end" and that the renewed operations are intended to "liberate the final ISIS strongholds in Syria."

President Donald Trump has said he wants to pull U.S. troops out as soon as the extremists are defeated. But State Department spokesman Heather Nauert said the U.S. will "ensure that there is a strong and lasting footprint in Syria such that ISIS cannot return."

Elsewhere Tuesday in Syria, more than three dozen Syrians held for years by al-Qaida-linked insurgents in the country's northwest were released as part of a deal to hand over areas around Damascus to the government, state media outlets reported.

State-run Al-Ikhbariya TV broadcast images of the released men, women and children who arrived by bus at a government-controlled checkpoint in Aleppo province.

Many were in tears, and they could be seen kissing and hugging Syrian soldiers. The captives had been held by the insurgents in northern Syria since 2015.

Insurgents have agreed to a series of evacuation deals for areas around the capital that have been besieged for years and subjected to heavy bombardment by government forces. The U.N. and rights groups have criticized the deals, saying they amount to forced displacement.

A Section on 05/02/2018