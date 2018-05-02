26-year-old Arkansan pleads not guilty in fatal shooting of mother of his child

An Arkansas man pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning to murder and other charges connected to the killing of his estranged girlfriend, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Jose Alonso Torres, 26, is charged with capital murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

Torres is accused of shooting killing Norma Salinas, 24, while she sat in a Chevrolet Tahoe at a mobile home park on April 3 in Lowell. Torres’ and Norma Salinas’ 1-year-old daughter was in the back seat, according to court documents.

Jong Shin, deputy prosecutor, said prosecutors will decide before Torres’ next court date, July 2, whether they will seek the death penalty.

Torres was being held without bond in the Benton County jail as of Wednesday morning.