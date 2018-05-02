3 flu deaths reported in state, raising season's count to 222

Three more flu-related deaths were reported in Arkansas in the past week, raising the state's death toll in the current flu season to 222, the state Department of Health reported Tuesday.

For the third week in a row, the department also reported an increase in the percentage of patients with a high fever and cough or sore throat visiting the doctor. During the week that ended Saturday, 2 percent of patients had such symptoms, up from 1.5 percent a week earlier and 1.4 percent the previous week.

The percentage of emergency room patients who had such symptoms continued to drop, however. Less than 1 percent of emergency patients had flu-like symptoms last week, down from 1 percent a week earlier.

Jennifer Dillaha, medical director for the Health Department's immunization program, said it appears that the flu continues to spread in some areas more than others. She noted that only 20 of the state's 75 counties reported positive flu tests last week, the same number that reported positive tests a week earlier.

"Flu is pretty contagious, so you can have a few well-connected, prominent cases spreading in a community pretty easily," Dillaha said. "People might not realize they have the flu at this time of year, and so they might not stay home."

In February, the death toll from the current season surpassed the 110 people who died in the 2014-15 season, which had been the state's deadliest since the Health Department began tracking flu deaths in 2000.

The most recent deaths included two of people who were age 65 or older and one person age 45-64.

Of the other people who have died, five were children or teenagers under age 19, 14 were age 25-44, 35 were age 45-64 and 165 were 65 or older.

Dillaha said people who haven't gotten flu shots should still get them if they have health conditions such as heart disease or asthma, putting them at high risk of developing complications from the flu, and live in areas where the virus is still circulating.

People planning to travel to the Southern Hemisphere, where the flu circulates at elevated levels from April through September, or going on a cruise with people from that part of the world should also get the shot, she said.

Of the Arkansans who have died from the flu during this season, at least 46 had been vaccinated and 90 had not, Health Department spokesman Meg Mirivel said. Whether any of the others had been vaccinated hadn't been determined.

Metro on 05/02/2018