3 interviews held for North Little Rock schools chief position

The first three of six candidates for the job of North Little Rock School District superintendent interviewed Tuesday night with the School Board and with a panel of district employees and community members.

The board and panel sessions for each applicant -- Bobby Acklin, Laura Bednar and Micheal Stone -- were closed to the public.

The final three applicants -- Marvin Burton, Charity Smith and Jeff Stubblefield -- are scheduled to go through the same process beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The six candidates were from among 15 who applied for the job. The School Board selected the six last Thursday without a public vote on the decision. The Arkansas Freedom of Information Act states that no decision arrived at in an executive session "will be legal unless, following the executive session, the public body reconvenes in public session and presents and votes" on the matter.

The board is seeking to replace Kelly Rodgers, 61, who has said he will retire June 30, with one year left on his current contract as chief executive of the 8,500-student district.

The board could make a selection as soon as the conclusion of the Thursday interviews but probably not before receiving input on the applicants from the 10-member panel.

School Board members discussed Tuesday -- before any of the interviews -- whether they should vote to officially create the panel, the members of which had already been selected and were waiting in another part of the district's central office building.

Board member Cindy Temple said she thought it was the intention of the board that the panel interviews would be done in public.

School Board President Sandi Campbell said initially, and then the district's attorney Jay Bequette also said, that the panel could make its own decision on how to operate. Bequette said the panel was not a public body and not bound by School Board directives.

Board member Tracy Steele made a motion to establish the panel to assist in interviewing candidates and selecting a superintendent. The motion passed 4-2 with board members Campbell and Luke King voting against it. Those for it were Steele, Temple, Taniesha Richardson-Riley and Dorothy Williams. Darrell Montgomery was absent Tuesday and didn't participate in the applicant interviews.

Panel member Chris Johnson, a parent and businessman, said after the board's vote that the panel interviews of superintendent applicants would be closed to the public.

Besides Johnson, the panel members are district employees Donald Williams, Mandy Lester Stuckey, Kyla Lawrence, Leilani Dallas, Charles Jones and Brandy Rodgers Howell, Also on the panel are Anita Bell, a retired district teacher, and Rep. Carlton Wing, R-North Little Rock, a businessman and parent. A student whose name has not been released is also on the panel.

Of the applicants participating in the interviews Tuesday, Stone, 40, is a current district employee, serving as executive director of student and equity services since 2013. He is a former director of federal programs, former elementary principal, assistant principal and elementary teacher -- all in the district -- dating back to 2000.

Acklin, 62, is superintendent of the Warren School District and a former superintendent in the state-controlled Dollarway district but he spent from 1989 to 2013 as an assistant superintendent in North Little Rock.

Bednar, 52, has been head of school at Baptist Preparatory School since 2016. She previously worked for three years as deputy superintendent in the Pulaski County Special School District, and for three years at the Arkansas Department of Education as Assistant Commissioner for Learning Services. She is a former five-year superintendent of the Stuttgart School District where she also worked for 14 years as a classroom teacher.

Metro on 05/02/2018