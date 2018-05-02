7-day menu planner

SUNDAY: Make a family-friendly Pot Roast (see recipe) for today's gathering. Accompany the flavorful combination with mashed red-skinned potatoes, steamed sliced zucchini, a mixed green salad and whole-grain rolls. For dessert, scoop lemon sherbet.

Plan ahead: Save enough beef, vegetables, mashed potatoes and sherbet for Monday.

MONDAY: Slice and heat the leftover beef and vegetables and make open-face beef sandwiches. Pile the heated leftover peppers and onions, along with the broth and sliced beef, over whole-grain bread. Make Potato Patties with the leftover potatoes: Mix them with a lightly beaten egg, dust with flour and pan-fry in a nonstick skillet until heated through and browned on both sides. Add a spinach salad. Leftover sherbet is your dessert.

TUESDAY: Sometimes you want breakfast for dinner, so Hash Brown Egg Cups (see recipe) are fun for a change. Serve them with crisp bacon and a green salad. Strawberries over angel food cake is a terrific dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Make Tex-Mex Stuffed Potatoes for dinner and skip the meat. Bake 4 large potatoes, slash the tops, squeeze ends and top the potatoes with a heated mixture of 1 cup drained salsa, 1 (15-ounce) can black beans (rinsed) and 1 (11-ounce) can corn with peppers (rinsed). Add a dollop of plain yogurt. Serve with a packaged Caesar salad and whole-grain rolls. Dessert is fresh pineapple garnished with shredded coconut.

THURSDAY: Make it quick tonight with this Turkey Reuben Loaf. Heat oven to 425 degrees. Spread bottom half of a split loaf of Italian bread with Russian dressing. Top with rinsed and drained refrigerated sauerkraut, deli sliced turkey and Swiss cheese. Replace top, wrap in foil and bake 30 minutes. Cut into serving-size portions and serve with deli German potato salad and pickled beets. Applesauce is a light dessert.

FRIDAY: Surprise the kids with Pasta Sundaes tonight. Cook 8 ounces spaghetti according to package directions; drain. Fill 4 ice cream sundae glasses half full with the spaghetti. Divide and pour 2 cups heated marinara sauce over the spaghetti. Top each with 1 or 2 cooked meatballs and some freshly grated parmesan cheese. Add a chopped lettuce salad on the side. For dessert, make instant chocolate pudding with sliced bananas for a different flavor.

SATURDAY: "Yum, yum!" will be what your guests say when you serve them Almond-Chive Salmon (see recipe). Serve with rice pilaf (from mix), fresh carrots, a red-tipped lettuce salad and baguettes. Buy fruit tarts for dessert.

THE RECIPES

Pot Roast

2 large onions, cut into 8 wedges

2 cloves garlic, peeled

1 (3- to 3 1/2-pound) beef chuck roast

1 (0.7-ounce) package Italian dressing mix

2 red bell peppers, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces

1/2 cup unsalted beef broth

Coarse salt and black pepper to taste

Place onions and garlic in a 4-quart or larger slow cooker. Rub roast evenly with salad dressing mix; place on top of onions. Add bell peppers and broth. Cover and cook on low 8 hours or high 5 hours. Remove roast and vegetables. Strain cooking liquid; skim fat. Heat defatted broth in microwave on high (100 percent power) 1 minute per cup of broth or until hot. Let roast stand 5 minutes. Slice roast across grain, salt and pepper to taste, and serve with vegetables and heated broth.

Makes 10 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 188 calories, 27 g protein, 5 g fat, 6 g carbohydrate, 52 mg cholesterol, 368 mg sodium and 1 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1/2.

Hash Brown Egg Cups

1/4 cup unsalted butter

1 small yellow onion, finely diced

4 cups frozen sweet potato tots, thawed

2 cups frozen potato tots, thawed

8 eggs

1 teaspoon coarse salt

1 teaspoon pepper

Heat oven to 400 degrees.

Melt butter in a medium skillet on medium-high heat. Add onion; cook, stirring often, 5 or 6 minutes or until softened. Add the potato tots and cook, using a wooden spoon to stir and break up potatoes, 10 minutes or until mixture resembles hash browns. Remove from heat.

Line a large colander with several paper towels; add hash brown mixture. Cover with paper towels and squeeze out as much moisture as possible. Transfer mixture to large bowl. Coat 8 medium muffin tins with cooking spray. Divide hash brown mixture evenly among cups (a few tablespoons each). Press down mixture into bottom and up sides of cups, creating a tight nest. Spray again. Bake 20 minutes. Remove from oven; crack 1 egg into each cup. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Return to oven; bake 6 to 8 minutes or until whites are set and yolks are desired degree of doneness; serve warm.

Adapted from Siriously Delicious by Siri Daly (Oxmoor House); reprinted with permission from Time Inc. Books.

Makes 8 egg cups.

Nutrition information: Each egg cup contains approximately 272 calories, 9 g protein, 17 g fat, 21 g carbohydrate, 201 mg cholesterol, 602 mg sodium and 2 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1 1/2.

Almond-Chive Salmon

1/4 cup sliced almonds

2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

2 (1-ounce) slices whole-grain or white bread, without crust and torn

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt, divided use

4 (6-ounce) salmon filets, about 1 inch thick

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

4 lemon wedges

Heat oven to 400 degrees.

Combine almonds, chives, parsley, lemon zest and bread in a food processor with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Process until finely chopped.

Sprinkle salmon with pepper and remaining salt. Top filets evenly with bread-crumb mixture; press gently to adhere. Place salmon on baking sheet lined with nonstick foil. Bake 10 to 15 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork or desired doneness. Serve with lemon wedges.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 295 calories, 38 g protein, 11 g fat, 9 g carbohydrate, 80 mg cholesterol, 420 mg sodium and 2 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1/2.

