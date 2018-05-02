Arkansas Supreme Court says state can enforce voter ID law

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas' highest court Wednesday said the state can enforce a voter ID law in the May 22 primary election despite a judge declaring the measure unconstitutional.

By a vote of 6-1, the Supreme Court overruled a Pulaski County judge who had blocked the law's enforcement. Early voting for the primary begins Monday. The state Supreme Court did not elaborate on its reasons for the decision in its one-page order.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Alice Gray last week sided with a voter who had challenged the law. Gray ruled that the measure violated Arkansas' constitution by imposing additional requirements to vote.

"We now have clear direction from the Court that the law we have been operating under since last August remains in effect for the Primary Election, until further orders from the Supreme Court," said Chris Powell, a spokesman for Secretary of State Mark Martin, who had requested the stay.

The revived voter ID law requires voters to show photo identification before casting a ballot

"We are disappointed for the voters in Arkansas that the Arkansas Secretary of State and the Attorney General continue to want to enforce an unconstitutional Voter ID law," Jeff Priebe, an attorney for the Little Rock voter who challenged the measure, said in an email. "We look forward to presenting the whole case to the Arkansas Supreme Court."

