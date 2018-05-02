Arkansas lost a great writer, human being

David McCollum would have been embarrassed.

When it was learned Monday that David, a longtime sports writer, had died after heart surgery there was a statewide tidal wave of sentiment that filled social media.

David was old school in a good way. He never tried to be bigger than the sports, coaches or athletes he covered, preferring to write his columns out of the spotlight.

David, 68, was an award-winning writer who for almost four decades of working for the Log Cabin Democrat in Conway was the source of all things for the University of Central Arkansas, Conway and Faulkner County.

For 35 years, David served on the board of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, and every year at the selection committee meeting he was the go-to guy when more information was needed on any athlete regardless of sport or school.

He was a tireless volunteer, and he generally was the first person to arrive for meetings and the last to leave.

David, though, was much more than a newspaper man's newspaper man. First, he was deeply religious as well as a great husband, father and friend.

He will be missed by legions.

***

It may be the most fun golf tournament of the year, and this year's Pat Summerall Classic at Chenal Valley Country Club will be Monday, June 11. Already half the field is full of teams, and the other half is filling quickly.

What makes this tournament fun -- and it is still very competitive as you can't take 40 teams of golfers and it not be filled with a desire to win -- is every team has a past inductee from the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame as a member.

This tournament also gives away more prizes, thanks to Wilson Sporting Goods, than any tournament in the state. There are more than 35 prizes right down to tennis rackets for the last-place teams.

For more information, call (501) 313-4158.

***

He is known as The Pigskin Preacher, and you can hear him on 103.7-FM, The Buzz every Friday during football season and at various other times during the year filling in for Justin Acri or Pat Bradley.

His real name is Chuck Monan. While he knows a great deal about sports, his degree is in theology, not football. He attended Michigan State, not ESPNU.

Until a little more than a year ago, Monan was the pastor of a large church in west Little Rock, but after 16 years and for no apparent reason he was terminated. It hurt him, probably still does, but he moved on, just not in Little Rock. Hampton and Billstown (congregation of about 10, and many of them named Campbell, as in the late great Glen Campbell) were a couple of his visits.

In a sermon, Monan might quote Bear Bryant or Led Zeppelin or Joe Willie Namath, but in the end it is all going to make sense and lead to how the Bible applies to today's life.

The man who annually worships and prays with the monks at Subiaco -- and who can't stand Ohio State University athletics or his own Michigan State -- is making a comeback, and the geographical limitations must be gone.

This Sunday, Pinnacle Church of Christ will open in the small but beautiful Hillcrest Chapel on the corner of Pulaski Heights Presbyterian Church, 4411 Woodlawn Drive (and please park west of the Presbyterian Church), with a Seekers class at 9 a.m. and worship service at 10.

Most likely Monan won't be wearing his Michigan tie because he does that only after a Saturday win by the Wolverines. He is a Michigan Man, but has learned how to call the Hogs.

Sports on 05/02/2018