Arkansas ties a plus for Razorbacks forward target

Arkansas has a couple of things working for it with newly offered athletic junior forward Victor Iwuakor.

Iwuakor, 6-7, 210 pounds of Sulphur Springs, Texas, estimates having 13 other scholarship offers from schools such as Oklahoma, Houston, Texas A&M, Memphis, Tulane, Texas-Arlington and others.

He moved to America from Nigeria about five years ago. His host family is from Arkansas and attended school at Arkansas. They still family members living in the Natural State.

He was thrilled to get the offer from coach Mike Anderson today.

“It’s like one of the best feelings because the people I live with, they’re from there,” Iwuakor said. “Getting the offer, I was very happy.”

Iwuakor, named District Defensive MVP as a sophomore, is averaging 8.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.1 blocks and 1.2 steals a game while shooting 50 percent from the field for Texas Hardwork in Under Armour Association play this spring.

He’s very interested in the Razorbacks because of his host family and having the chance to talk to Anderson.

“I would love to go there,” he said. “Them being from there and their parents over there and they would love to watch my games. I’ve met the head coach and talked to him and he’s a cool guy, too.”

Iwuakor also has a comfort level with Arkansas knowing former Hog forward and Nigeria native Moses Kingsley.

“I don’t know him a whole lot, but I know him," he said. "I talked to him and hung around him a little bit."

He said it’s been awhile since he recorded his vertical jump, but recalls it being 35 inches. His description of his talents sounds like a perfect fit for Arkansas’ up-and-down style of play.

“I can play defense and I can guard 1-5,” he said. “I can dunk. I’m pretty tall and strong and I can rebound, jump, block, run. I’m just a tough player.”

The Razorbacks coaching staff has been staying in touch with him.

“They have me on like a group chat,” he said. “They send me stuff now and then and text me.”

Iwuakor has been to Fayetteville about 3-4 times and attended an Arkansas basketball camp last summer. He plans to visit the Hogs in the future.

“Probably after summer ball,” Iwuakor said.