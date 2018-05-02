79-year-old Arkansan killed in wrong-way crash

A 79-year-old Arkansan was killed in a three-vehicle crash after he veered over a highway's centerline Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The wreck happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. west of a rest area on U.S. 70 in Hot Springs, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

Charles Gold of Hot Springs was said to be driving west on the highway in a 2002 Lexus when he veered into the center turn lane and continued into the eastbound traffic lane.

The Lexus collided with the left rear of a 2015 International tractor-trailer, causing Gold's vehicle to rotate, state police said. A 2003 Chevrolet traveling west in the eastbound lane then struck the passenger's side of the tractor-trailer, according to the report.

Gold suffered fatal injuries. Authorities said conditions were clear and the road was dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 131 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far in 2018, preliminary state police statistics show.