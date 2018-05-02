Home / Latest News /
Authorities in Arkansas investigating after body found in burned pickup
This article was published today at 3:58 p.m.
Authorities in northeast Arkansas are investigating after a body was found inside a burned pickup Wednesday morning.
About 9:30 a.m., Jonesboro police were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle in the area of Barnhill Road near TrinityRail Maintenance Services, according to a news release.
Investigators found a truck that had been completely destroyed by flames and discovered that a person had been inside the vehicle during the blaze, the release states. Police consider the death suspicious.
The Jonesboro Fire Department and the Craighead County coroner's office are assisting with the investigation, police said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Authorities in Arkansas investigating after body found in burned pickup
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.