Authorities in Arkansas investigating after body found in burned pickup

Arkansas Supreme Court says state can enforce voter ID law

Wednesday, May 02, 2018, 4:25 p.m.

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 3:58 p.m.

PHOTO BY JONESBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Responders from the Jonesboro Police Department, Jonesboro Fire Department and the Craighead County coroner's office investigate a completely burned pickup truck that a body was found in on May 2, 2018.


Authorities in northeast Arkansas are investigating after a body was found inside a burned pickup Wednesday morning.

About 9:30 a.m., Jonesboro police were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle in the area of Barnhill Road near TrinityRail Maintenance Services, according to a news release.

Investigators found a truck that had been completely destroyed by flames and discovered that a person had been inside the vehicle during the blaze, the release states. Police consider the death suspicious.

The Jonesboro Fire Department and the Craighead County coroner's office are assisting with the investigation, police said.

