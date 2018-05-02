Home / Latest News /
Barn owl missing from Arkansas nature center believed to be stolen, agency says
This article was published today at 3:46 p.m.
Hooooo would steal a barn owl?
That's what the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is trying to figure out, according to a Facebook post announcing the disappearance of a 10-year-old bird from the Gov. Mike Huckabee Delta Rivers Nature Center in Pine Bluff.
The 1.2-pound, 14-inch tall barn owl has a deformed right wing and foot and is believed to be stolen, the agency said.
Anyone with information on the barn owl's possible whereabouts is asked to contact the commission.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Barn owl missing from Arkansas nature center believed to be stolen, agency says
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.