Barn owl missing from Arkansas nature center believed to be stolen, agency says

Hooooo would steal a barn owl?

That's what the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is trying to figure out, according to a Facebook post announcing the disappearance of a 10-year-old bird from the Gov. Mike Huckabee Delta Rivers Nature Center in Pine Bluff.

The 1.2-pound, 14-inch tall barn owl has a deformed right wing and foot and is believed to be stolen, the agency said.

Anyone with information on the barn owl's possible whereabouts is asked to contact the commission.