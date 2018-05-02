Berry good

Fresh, red-ripe strawberries were once a sign that spring had truly arrived and summer was soon to follow. But now, thanks to clever marketing ploys and advances in agriculture, it's harder to tell the season just by looking through the produce aisles.

Today, fresh strawberries are available year-round. California and Florida, with their long growing seasons, supply the bulk of America's strawberry crop, even in the dead of winter. And berries from Mexico are in ample supply throughout the year except in the hottest of months.

But despite their convenience and flare for adding color to dreary winter days, those berries pale in comparison to the real thing:

A locally grown, in-season Arkansas strawberry.

Our season may not be as predictable as those more tropical and temperate states, but it is sweeter. And tastier.

We started seeing Arkansas strawberries for sale in starts and fits about two weeks ago, but now that the cold weather (cross your fingers) seems to have moved on, berry availability should be plentiful.

STRAWBERRY TIPS

• Small berries tend to be sweeter than large berries. Strawberries do not continue to ripen once picked. Look for berries with bright, uniformly red color, bright green caps with no white or yellow spots.

• Avoid moldy or bruised berries.

• Do not wash the berries until just before using. Moisture encourages spoilage, so if you must wash them in advance, be sure to dry them as thoroughly as possible.

• Strawberries are best eaten within a day or two of picking/purchase. For longer storage -- no more than five days -- arrange berries in a single layer on a paper towel in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

• To freeze whole berries, cap or hull berries and place in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet and freeze (this keeps the berries from freezing together). Once frozen, transfer berries to a freezer bag. Will keep for up to 3 months.

• Strawberries are often sold by the pound, pint or quart, but recipes usually call for cups.

One pint whole berries equals about 3 ¼ cups whole berries or 2 ¼ cups sliced.

One quart whole berries equals about 6 ½ cups whole berries or 4 ½ cups sliced.

One pound whole berries equals about 3 ¾ cups whole berries or 3 cups sliced berries.

The following recipes are best made with local berries, but even if you can't get your hands on Arkansas-grown strawberries, or the craving strikes after the season is over, they'll still be delicious with supermarket berries.

Full disclosure: Due to deadline restrictions and limited availability, the strawberries in the accompanying photographs were not locally grown.

This cake is essentially a sponge cake made with almond flour in place of wheat flour. The texture is slightly coarser, but the flavor is exceptional and because there's no wheat it is safe for those with celiac disease and gluten-sensitivity.

Strawberry Almond Shortcake

(Gluten Free)

Cake:

4 eggs, separated

1/2 cup PLUS 2 tablespoons sugar, divided use

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups almond flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

Topping:

2 pounds strawberries, hulled and sliced or quartered

2 to 4 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 tablespoon aromatic liqueur such as Licor 43 or St. Germain

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

2 tablespoons creme fraiche OR sour cream (see note)

2 tablespoons confectioners' sugar

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Lightly brush the bottom and sides of an 8- or 9-inch cake pan (we used a fluted Charlotte mold) with melted butter or coconut oil. Line bottom with parchment paper cut to fit. Brush paper with oil. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons of the sugar into the pan and tilt pan to evenly coat. Tap out excess.

In a large mixing bowl, beat together the egg yolks, 1/4 cup of the sugar and the vanilla extract until smooth.

Using an electric mixer, whip the egg whites until they form soft peaks. Slowly beat in the remaining 1/4 cup sugar. Set aside.

In a third bowl, whisk together the almond flour, baking powder and salt. Add almond mixture to the egg yolks. Stir well to form a thick dough.

Using a rubber spatula, gently stir in 1/2 cup of the egg whites; fold in the remaining egg whites 1/2 cup at a time, incorporating them fully between each addition. When mixed properly, you will have a smooth, fluffy batter.

Spoon the cake batter into the prepared pan. Spreading it into an even layer. Bake 30 minutes or until golden brown and a wooden pick inserted near the center comes out clean.

Let cake cool in pan for 5 minutes, then run a knife around the edge of the pan to loosen the sides. Turn cake out onto a serving platter. Remove parchment. Let cool completely.

Meanwhile, prepare the strawberries: In a large bowl, combine the sliced or quartered berries, 2 to 4 tablespoons granulated sugar and liqueur. Let stand 45 minutes to 1 hour, tossing or stirring occasionally.

Whip the heavy cream and creme fraiche until foamy. Add the sugar and continue whipping to soft peaks.

To assemble: Spoon strawberries and any accumulated juice over cake, then top with whipped cream. Serve immediately.

Makes about 8 servings.

Note: Creme fraiche is similar to sour cream. It is available in the dairy case or cheese department of some supermarkets. To make your own, combine 1/2 cup heavy cream with 1 tablespoon buttermilk, cover and let stand at room temperature for 12 to 24 hours. Refrigerate and use within a week.

Cake recipe adapted from King Arthur Flour

A recipe for Nutella meringue cookies by St. Louis food writer Kellie Hynes was the inspiration for this recipe. If you've never had a pavlova, you're in for a treat. The meringue-based dessert is simultaneously fluffy, chewy, crisp and creamy. The meringue is baked until it is dry and crisp on the outside, but marshmallow-y chewy on the inside, and then topped with whipped cream and fresh fruit. The dessert, long associated with New Zealand and Australia, is named after Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova.

It is also suitable for those with celiac disease and gluten sensitivity.

This dessert is best served the day it is made.

Strawberry Nutella Pavlova

(Gluten Free)

4 egg whites, at room temperature

Pinch salt

1 1/4 cups superfine sugar (see note)

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon white vinegar

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract, divided use

2 tablespoons Nutella chocolate-hazelnut spread, warmed to a drizzling consistency, divided use

1 1/2 pounds fresh strawberries, hulled and quartered lengthwise

Granulated sugar, to taste

2 cups heavy cream

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Using an 8- or 9-inch dinner plate or cake pan as a guide, trace a circle in the center of the parchment paper. Turn the parchment paper over so the ink/pencil side is facing down. Alternately, trace 6 to 8 (4-inch) circles.

In a mixing bowl, beat egg whites and salt with an electric mixer on low speed, gradually increasing speed to high until satiny peaks form. Then, gradually add the sugar, beating until meringue is stiff and glossy. Sprinkle in cornstarch, vinegar and 3/4 teaspoon of the vanilla extract and, using a rubber spatula, gently fold to incorporate.

Mound meringue onto parchment paper, using the circle as a guide, spreading mixture into a disc with slightly higher sides. Drizzle 3 tablespoons of the warm Nutella over the meringue. Place meringue in oven, immediately reduce heat to 300 degrees and bake 70 minutes. Turn oven off, but keep door closed and let meringue cool completely, opening the oven door ajar after 45 minutes or so. Meringue can be made up to 2 days ahead and stored in an airtight container, if the weather isn't too humid.

Combine strawberries with the remaining vanilla extract and granulated sugar to taste. Toss to coat. Let stand at room temperature for about 1 hour.

Just before serving, whip cream to to billowy peaks.

Remove parchment paper from meringue and place the round on a platter or cake stand. Spread meringue with whipped cream. Spoon berries on top of whipped cream. Drizzle with the remaining warmed Nutella. Serve immediately.

Leftovers should be refrigerated in an airtight container and consumed within 24 hours for best results.

Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Note: Superfine sugar is also called caster sugar. If you can't find it, make your own by whirling granulated sugar in a blender or food processor.

This no-bake dessert is a cross between tiramisu and cheesecake.

Strawberry Tiramisu

1 1/2 cups PLUS 2 tablespoons heavy cream, divided use

1 cup confectioners' sugar

12 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

7 ounces marshmallow creme

1/2 pound fresh strawberries, hulled and capped

Zest of 1 lemon

2 (3-ounce) packages ladyfingers

1/2 cup orange juice OR orange liqueur OR a combination

Whip 1 1/2 cups of the cream in a large bowl until bubbly, then gradually beat in the confectioners' sugar until stiff peaks form; set aside.

Beat the cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons heavy cream and the marshmallow creme and beat until well combined; set aside.

Puree half of the strawberries. Dice the remaining strawberries; set diced berries aside.

Add the strawberry puree and lemon zest to the cream cheese mixture and beat until well combined. Fold the sweetened whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture.

To assemble:

Briefly dip the rounded side of half of the ladyfingers into orange juice or orange liqueur. Line the bottom of a 9-inch square baking dish with dipped ladyfingers. Spread the ladyfingers with half of the cream cheese mixture. Repeat layers, dipping the remaining ladyfingers in orange juice and topping with the remaining cream cheese mixture. Sprinkle with diced strawberries. Cover and refrigerate until set.

Makes 9 to 12 servings.

Recipe adapted from No-Bake Treats: Incredible Unbaked Cheesecakes, Icebox Cakes, Pies and More by Julianne Bayer

Food on 05/02/2018