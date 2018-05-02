Cardinals rally in 9th, win it on Molina's single

CARDINALS 3, WHITE SOX 2

ST. LOUIS -- Matt Carpenter homered to start a ninth-inning rally and Yadier Molina ended it with a single to drive in the winning run, lifting the St. Louis Cardinals to a 3-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

St. Louis snapped a three-game losing streak.

Carpenter tied it at 2-2 with a leadoff home run off White Sox closer Joakim Soria (0-1). It was Carpenter's 100th career home run and his first since April 10.

With one out, Marcell Ozuna doubled off the right-field wall. Molina then singled to left field to score Ozuna.

Bud Norris (1-0) picked up his first victory of the season with a perfect ninth.

The White Sox wasted a good start by James Shields, who pitched six strong innings after giving up a leadoff home run.

Tommy Pham hit a 3-2 fastball off him for a 454-foot home run into the left-field seats. It was his first leadoff home run in his career and the second this season for St. Louis.

Michael Wacha pitched five innings in his second career appearance against the White Sox. He walked three and allowed hits.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ROCKIES 3, CUBS 1 Charlie Blackmon and David Dahl opened the game with consecutive homers off Kyle Hendricks (2-2), and Nolan Arenado also homered as visiting Colorado stopped a three-game slide. Jon Gray (3-4) allowed three hits in seven innings, Adam Ottavino worked the eighth and Wade Davis finished the three-hitter for his 11th save.

NATIONALS 12, PIRATES 4 Slumping Bryce Harper was moved to the leadoff spot for the first time since 2013 and responded with a three-run home run that helped Max Scherzer win his fifth consecutive start as the host Washington Nationals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates. Harper entered in a 5-for-35 slump and had not gotten an extra-base hit since April 16.

BRAVES 3, METS 2 Mike Soroka (1-0) gave up 1 run and 6 hits in six innings as the 20-year-old right-hander won his big league debut Soroka joined Ronald Acuna Jr., who is about four months younger, and the 21-year-old Ozzie Albies to give visiting Atlanta the three youngest players in the majors. Atlanta (17-11) began the game with four consecutive hits off Noah Syndergaard (2-1) to build a three-run cushion. Freddie Freeman laced a two-run double to drive in Albies and Acuna, and Nick Markakis added an RBI single.

BREWERS 7, REDS 6 Ryan Braun hit a tiebreaking double off Homer Bailey (0-4) for a 5-3 lead in the fifth and Travis Shaw ended his 0-for-19 slide with a two-run homer. The host Reds fell to 7-23, matching the 1931 and 1934 teams for worst 30-game start in franchise history, and are winless in Bailey's seven starts.

MARLINS 2, PHILLIES 1 (10) Pinch-hitter Yadiel Rivera improved his .100 batting average with a one-out RBI single in the 10th that followed Cameron Maybin's triple against Yacksel Rios (3-1). Host Miami won its fourth consecutive and Philadelphia lost its fourth in a row.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 4, ASTROS 0 Gary Sanchez hit a three-run home run in the ninth off Ken Giles (0-1), who punched himself on the face and chin when he walked to the dugout after he was knocked out later in the inning, then threw a bat in the dugout and kicked it. Visiting New York won for the ninth time in 10 games. Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery was removed after one inning and seven pitches because of tightness in his left elbow and will return to New York on Wednesday to be examined. Justin Verlander allowed tied a career-high by striking out 14 and allowed just three hits -- all singles -- in eight innings.

RANGERS 8, INDIANS 6 (12) Joey Gallo and Isiah Kiner-Falefa homered on consecutive pitches off Nick Goody (0-2) in the 12th inning for visiting Texas. Michael Brantley tied the game in the ninth with a two-out grand slam off Keone Kela, but the Rangers bailed out their closer who entered the game with a 6-2 lead. Alex Claudio (1-1) allowed two hits in three scoreless innings.

TIGERS 2, RAYS 1 Matthew Boyd (1-2) allowed 1 run and 7 hits in 6 innings for host Detroit. Shane Greene, who allowed a pair of ninth-inning homers in a loss to Tampa Bay on Monday, worked a perfect ninth a night later for his fifth save.

ROYALS 7, RED SOX 6 (13) Alex Gordon hit a tying home run off Craig Kimbrel in the ninth inning, and Jorge Soler hit a three-run homer against Brian Johnson (1-1) in the 13th for visiting Kansas City. Boston led 3-2 before Gordon's one-out drive off Kimbrel, who was trying for his 299th save but instead blew an opportunity for the first time in eight tries this season.

BLUE JAYS 7, TWINS 4 Kendrys Morales homered twice for visiting Toronto and reached base all five times he batted, including an intentional walk in the 10th inning when the Blue Jays scored twice on wild pitches by John Curtiss.

