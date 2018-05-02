City considers suing developers, including ex-Arkansas legislator, over failed sports complex

FORT SMITH — City officials in northwest Arkansas are considering suing the developers of a failed sports complex.

The Southwest Times Record reported that former state Sen. Jake Files and Sebastian County Election Commissioner Lee Webb were the developers on the River Valley Sports Complex that was to be completed on property owned by Fort Smith.

But the complex was never finished despite receiving funds from the city and a grant.

Fort Smith officials have already sued the River Valley Sports Complex to finish paying for the complex and to cover the payment of subcontractors who sued the city.

City Administrator Carl Geffken said the city is now discussing suing the complex and/or Files and Webb as individuals to get back the $1.08 million contributed by the city.