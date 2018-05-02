Trump aides took files, doctor says

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's longtime physician said in an interview published Tuesday that after telling The New York Times that Trump took a drug to promote hair growth, two Trump aides had staged what he called "a raid" of his Manhattan office in February 2017 and removed all of Trump's medical files.

Dr. Harold Bornstein, who served as Trump's personal doctor for 36 years, told NBC News that the roughly half-hour encounter left him feeling "raped, frightened and sad." He said that after the president's bodyguard, Keith Schiller, accompanied by a lawyer for the Trump Organization, Alan Garten, and a third man he did not recognize took the files, he has had no contact with Trump and was effectively removed from his orbit.

In a brief phone call with the Times on Tuesday, Bornstein did not elaborate on what he told NBC except to say that his earlier interviews with a reporter for the newspaper had caused him "torture for more than a year." He demanded an apology and a large donation in his name to Tufts University, where he completed medical school. The Times declined both requests.

Bornstein had privately told several associates that he had been the target of a raid during which handwritten records and printed laboratory results were seized, but he had declined to publicly answer questions about the episode until this week.

He told NBC that he decided to speak out after seeing reports that Dr. Ronny Jackson, the president's nominee to run the Department of Veterans Affairs, had been accused of doling out medications and behaving inappropriately while serving as the White House physician.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, said Tuesday that Jackson would return to the White House Medical Unit but not as Trump's physician. She said Dr. Sean Conley, a Navy commander who has been the acting White House physician since Jackson's nomination to the Cabinet, would replace him.

"This is like a celebration for me," Bornstein said.

Sanders dismissed Bornstein's description of the visit by the three men as a raid. In a briefing with reporters, she said the files had been removed by the White House Medical Unit as part of a standard transition procedure.

"The White House Medical Unit took possession of the president's medical records," Sanders said. Asked whether the visit was a raid carried out by Schiller, she replied, "That is not my understanding." She did not address why Schiller, who was not a part of the unit, had been present.

Bornstein said he was not given a standard release form conforming to federal privacy regulations to sign over Trump's records before they were taken. But Sanders said the White House Medical Unit supplied Bornstein with a letter requesting the records.

The Trump Organization, which at the time employed both Schiller and Garten, declined to comment.

In his initial interviews with the Times in 2017, Bornstein made no secret of the fact that he had wanted to be the White House physician.

During the presidential campaign, he wrote two letters vouching for Trump's health. In December 2015, he said Trump would be "the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency," and in September 2016, he said Trump was "in excellent physical health." On Tuesday, Bornstein told CNN that Trump had dictated the contents of the first letter.

Bornstein quickly fell out of favor with Trump after the Times article, in which he gave a public accounting of Trump's health and complained about the poor seats he was assigned at the president's inauguration.

In the Times interviews, Bornstein discussed Trump's medical history and bragged about having "every phone number for him and all the wives," whom he also treated. He said Trump, rumored to be a germaphobe, "changes the paper on the table himself" after examinations.

He also described the medications Trump was taking: antibiotics to control rosacea, a statin for elevated blood cholesterol and lipids, and finasteride, a prostate-related drug to promote hair growth.

