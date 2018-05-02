Dominicans drop Taiwan for China

HONG KONG -- The Dominican Republic has established ties with China, a move that furthers the international isolation of Taiwan, with which it simultaneously severed diplomatic relations.

The decision was announced by Flavio Dario Espinal, an adviser to the government of the Dominican Republic, and the foreign ministers of China and the Dominican Republic signed a joint communique Tuesday morning in Beijing.

Espinal emphasized the likelihood of increased trade after establishing formal relations with the world's second-largest economy and the prospect of making the Dominican Republic a destination for Chinese tourists.

He said that despite not having official ties, trade between the two countries was worth about $2 billion, making the Dominican Republic China's second-largest trading partner in Central America and the Caribbean.

"Now that we have established diplomatic relations, the growth potential of our commercial ties is immense," he told reporters Monday evening.

China considers Taiwan to be part of its territory and has long sought to reduce the number of countries that recognize it.

While that effort eased during the 2008-16 presidency of Ma Ying-jeou, who favored closer relations with China, it resumed with the election of his successor, Tsai Ing-wen. As president, Tsai has been more cautious toward China. She has declined to endorse the so-called 1992 Consensus that Taiwan and the mainland are part of "one China."

Eighteen countries and the Vatican still recognize Taiwan.

A Section on 05/02/2018