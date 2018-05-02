TEXAS LEAGUE
Duncan solid in Drillers' victory
By Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports
This article was published today at 2:12 a.m.
Today’s game
ARKANSAS TRAVELERS AT TULSA DRILLERS
WHEN 12:05 p.m. Central
WHERE ONEOK Field, Tulsa
RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas
WEBSITE travs.com
PITCHERS Travs: RHP Nathan Bannister (1-1, 8.05 ERA); Drillers: LHP Devin Smeltzer (0-0, 5.54 ERA)
THE WEEK AHEAD
TODAY at Tulsa, 12:05 p.m.
THURSDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
FRIDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
SATURDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 5:30 p.m.
SUNDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 2:10 p.m.
MONDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.
TUESDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.
DRILLERS 1, TRAVELERS 0
Frank Duncan allowed just 3 hits with 2 strikeouts over 6 innings, leading the Tulsa Drillers over the Arkansas Travelers in a 1-0 victory in front of 3,493 fans at ONEOK Field in Tulsa on Tuesday.
Josh Sborz struck Beau Amaral out with a runner on first to end the game for his fifth save of the season.
The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the seventh inning. After leading off the inning with a double, Logan Landon advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a sacrifice fly by DJ Peters.
Dylan Baker (1-1) got the victory with a scoreless inning in relief while Matt Tenuta (1-1) took the loss. Tenuta allowed 1 run on 2 hits with 3 strikeouts over 2⅓ innings. Arkansas starter Johendi Jiminian lasted 4⅔ innings, allowing 2 hits with 5 walks and 5 strikeouts.
The Travelers were held scoreless for the second time this season, while the Drillers' staff recorded its third shutout of the year.
Sports on 05/02/2018
Print Headline: Duncan solid in Drillers' victory
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Duncan solid in Drillers' victory
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.