Wednesday, May 02, 2018, 3:49 a.m.

TEXAS LEAGUE

Duncan solid in Drillers' victory

By Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

This article was published today at 2:12 a.m.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS AT TULSA DRILLERS

WHEN 12:05 p.m. Central

WHERE ONEOK Field, Tulsa

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: RHP Nathan Bannister (1-1, 8.05 ERA); Drillers: LHP Devin Smeltzer (0-0, 5.54 ERA)

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Tulsa, 12:05 p.m.

THURSDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

FRIDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 5:30 p.m.

SUNDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 2:10 p.m.

MONDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

TUESDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

DRILLERS 1, TRAVELERS 0

Frank Duncan allowed just 3 hits with 2 strikeouts over 6 innings, leading the Tulsa Drillers over the Arkansas Travelers in a 1-0 victory in front of 3,493 fans at ONEOK Field in Tulsa on Tuesday.

Josh Sborz struck Beau Amaral out with a runner on first to end the game for his fifth save of the season.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the seventh inning. After leading off the inning with a double, Logan Landon advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a sacrifice fly by DJ Peters.

Dylan Baker (1-1) got the victory with a scoreless inning in relief while Matt Tenuta (1-1) took the loss. Tenuta allowed 1 run on 2 hits with 3 strikeouts over 2⅓ innings. Arkansas starter Johendi Jiminian lasted 4⅔ innings, allowing 2 hits with 5 walks and 5 strikeouts.

The Travelers were held scoreless for the second time this season, while the Drillers' staff recorded its third shutout of the year.

Sports on 05/02/2018

Print Headline: Duncan solid in Drillers' victory

