Duncan solid in Drillers' victory

DRILLERS 1, TRAVELERS 0

Frank Duncan allowed just 3 hits with 2 strikeouts over 6 innings, leading the Tulsa Drillers over the Arkansas Travelers in a 1-0 victory in front of 3,493 fans at ONEOK Field in Tulsa on Tuesday.

Josh Sborz struck Beau Amaral out with a runner on first to end the game for his fifth save of the season.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the seventh inning. After leading off the inning with a double, Logan Landon advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a sacrifice fly by DJ Peters.

Dylan Baker (1-1) got the victory with a scoreless inning in relief while Matt Tenuta (1-1) took the loss. Tenuta allowed 1 run on 2 hits with 3 strikeouts over 2⅓ innings. Arkansas starter Johendi Jiminian lasted 4⅔ innings, allowing 2 hits with 5 walks and 5 strikeouts.

The Travelers were held scoreless for the second time this season, while the Drillers' staff recorded its third shutout of the year.

Sports on 05/02/2018