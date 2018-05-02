Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, May 02, 2018, 6:07 p.m.

Group that wants to change immunity law sues Arkansas attorney general

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 5:08 p.m.

the-sentinel-recordmara-kuhn-arkansas-attorney-general-leslie-rutledge-speaks-at-the-arkansas-prescription-drug-abuse-prevention-summit-on-thursday-nov-9-2017

PHOTO BY MARA KUHN

The Sentinel-Record/Mara Kuhn - Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge speaks at the Arkansas Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention Summit on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017.

LITTLE ROCK — A group that wants voters to consider whether legislators may allow lawsuits against the state has filed a suit claiming Arkansas' attorney general is improperly blocking the way issues are placed on ballots.

The Committee to Restore Arkansans' Rights filed suit in Pulaski County on Wednesday. It says Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has kept issues off the ballot in violation of the state constitution, including one it proposed.

The group wants to change Arkansas' sovereign immunity status. It says Arkansas' constitution says no laws can "restrict, hamper or impair" rights reserved to the people, including proposing changes to the constitution. It says Rutledge has rejected 62 of 62 suggested ballot issues since 2016 and says there are "no boundaries" on her discretion.

Rutledge's office said she is reviewing the lawsuit.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

