High school baseball regional tournaments

CLASS 4A

NORTH REGION

Lincoln High School Thursday’s games

Game 1 Pottsville vs. Pea Ridge, 10 a.m. Game 2 Prairie Grove vs. Booneville, 12:30 p.m. Game 3 Shiloh Christian vs. Ozark, 3 p.m. Game 4 Dardanelle vs. Huntsville, 5:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 5 Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, noon Game 6 Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 2:30 p.m.

EAST REGION

Southside Batesville High School Thursday’s games

Game 1 Brookland vs. SS Batesville, 10 a.m. Game 2 Baptist Prep vs. Harrisburg, 12:30 p.m. Game 3 CAC vs. Pocahontas, 3 p.m. Game 4 Gosnell vs. Heber Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 5 Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, noon Game 6 Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 2:30 p.m.

SOUTH REGION

Malvern High School Thursday’s games

Game 1 Monticello vs. Malvern, 10 a.m. Game 2 Robinson vs. Warren, 12:30 p.m. Game 3 Nashville vs Crossett, 3 p.m. Game 4 Star City vs. Ashdown, 5:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 5 Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, noon Game 6 Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 2:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A

REGION 1

Greenland High School Thursday’s games

Game 1 Jessieville vs. Mansfield, 10 a.m. Game 2 Charleston vs. Lamar, 12:30 p.m. Game 3 Greenland vs. Perryville, 3 p.m. Game 4 Atkins vs. Elkins, 5:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 5 Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, noon Game 6 Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 2:30 p.m.

REGION 2

Harding Academy High School Thursday’s games

Game 1 Glen Rose vs. Newport, 10 a.m. Game 2 Bald Knob vs. Benton Harmony Grove, 12:30 p.m. Game 3 Harding Academy vs. Episcopal, 3 p.m. Game 4 Mayflower vs. Tuckerman, 5:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 5 Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, noon Game 6 Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 2:30 p.m.

REGION 3

Harrison Parks Thursday’s games

Game 1 Manila vs. Yellville-Summit, 10 a.m. Game2 Valley Springsvs. Corning, 12:30 p.m. Game 3 Clinton vs. Walnut Ridge, 3 p.m. Game 4 Piggott vs. Melbourne, 5:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 5 Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, noon Game 6 Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 2:30 p.m.

REGION 4

Horatio High School Thursday’s games

Game 1 Junction City vs. Prescott, 10 a.m. Game 2 Genoa Central vs. Fordyce, 12:30 p.m. Game 3 Horatio vs. McGehee, 3 p.m. Game 4 Smackover vs. Fouke, 5:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 5 Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, noon Game 6 Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 2:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A

NORTH REGION

East Poinsett County High School Thursday’s games

Game 1 Des Arc vs. EPC, 10 a.m. Game 2 Salem vs. Palestine-Wheatley, 12:30 p.m. Game 3 Buffalo Island Central vs. Carlisle, 3 p.m. Game 4 McCrory vs. Sloan-Hendrix, 5:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 5 Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, noon Game 6 Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 2:30 p.m.

WEST/CENTRAL REGION

Magazine High School Thursday’s games

Game 1 Conway Christian vs. Hackett, 10 a.m. Game 2 Magazine vs. Pangburn, 12:30 p.m. Game 3 Lavaca vs. St. Joseph, 3 p.m. Game 4 Hector vs. Danville, 5:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 5 Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, noon Game 6 Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 2:30 p.m.

SOUTH REGION

Poyen High School Thursday’s games

Game 1 Mountain Pine vs. Rison, 10 a.m. Game 2 Spring Hill vs. Poyen, 12:30 p.m. Game 3 Parkers Chapel vs. Murfreesboro, 3 p.m. Game 4 Magnet Cove vs. Camden Harmony Grove, 5:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 5 Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, noon Game 6 Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 2:30 p.m.

CLASS 1A

REGION 1

Harrison Parks Thursday’s games

Game 1 Shirley bye Game 2 Omaha vs. Jasper, 12:30 p.m. Game 3 Alpena vs. Bruno-Pyatt, 3 p.m. Game 4 Lead Hill vs. Decatur, 5:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 5 Shirley vs. Winner Game 2, noon Game 6 Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 2:30 p.m.

REGION 2

Izard County High School Thursday’s games

Game 1 Viola vs. Ridgefield Christian, 10 a.m. Game 2 Rector vs. Hillcrest, 12:30 p.m. Game 3 Armorel vs. Izard County, 3 p.m. Game 4 Mammoth Spring vs. Bay, 5:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 5 Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, noon Game 6 Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 2:30 p.m.

REGION 3

Nemo Vista High School Thursday’s games

Game 1 South Side Bee Branch vs. Nemo Vista, 10 a.m. Game 2 Sacred Heart vs. Concord, 12:30 p.m. Game 3 Mount Vernon-Enola vs. West Side, 3 p.m. Game 4 Midland vs. Wonderview, 5:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 5 Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, noon Game 6 Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 2:30 p.m.

REGION 4

Dierks High School Thursday’s games

Game 1 Dierks vs. Hartford, 10 a.m. Game 2 Scranton vs. Mount Ida, 12:30 p.m. Game 3 County Line vs. Mineral Springs, 3 p.m. Game 4 Kirby vs. Western Yell County, 5:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 5 Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, noon Game 6 Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s games

6A-EAST TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

Jonesboro 10, Searcy 2 Marion 11, Mountain Home 0

Consolation

Jacksonville 3, Pine Bluff 0

6A-WEST TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

Sheridan 5, Benton 4 Greenwood 10, El Dorado 0

Consolation

Lake Hamilton vs. Russellville Texarkana 6, Siloam Springs 3

5A-CENTRAL TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

LR Christian vs. Pulaski Academy Sylvan Hills 6, Beebe 4

5A-SOUTH TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

Watson Chapel 10, Magnolia 0 White Hall 5, Hot Springs Lakeside 1

5A-WEST TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

Greenbrier 12, Farmington 3 Morrilton 7, Vilonia 4