Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, May 02, 2018, 10:58 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

The Recruiting Guy

Hogs make highly recruited CB's top 5

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 9:39 p.m.

arkansas-assistant-coach-mark-smith-speaks-with-players-wednesday-march-28-2018-during-practice-at-the-universitys-practice-facility-on-campus-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

Arkansas assistant coach Mark Smith speaks with players Wednesday, March 28, 2018, during practice at the university's practice facility on campus in Fayetteville.

Highly recruited cornerback Bobby Wolfe has announced a top five that includes Arkansas.

Texas A&M, Florida, Georgia, and LSU round out his top five. He plans to announce his commitment during The Opening finals on June 30.

Wolfe (6-3, 190 pounds, 4.46 seconds in the 40-yard dash) of Houston Madison High School, has accumulated more than 20 scholarship offers, including ones from Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Ole Miss, Baylor, Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon and others. His grandfather, Bobby Carmel Wolfe, and several other family members live in Little Rock.

He recorded 76 tackles, 5 interceptions, 2 sacks and an eye-opening 12 forced fumbles last season. Wolfe had committed to Texas A&M on Feb. 5, but reopened his recruitment about a month later.

Wolfe announced a top six of Texas A&M, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, and LSU on April 16, but Razorback cornerbacks coach Mark Smith continued to recruit him.

An ESPN 4-star prospect, Wolfe will be on this week's Recruiting Thursday radio show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Hogs make highly recruited CB's top 5

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online