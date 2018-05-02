Home /
Hogs make highly recruited CB's top 5
This article was published today at 9:39 p.m.
PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE
Highly recruited cornerback Bobby Wolfe has announced a top five that includes Arkansas.
Texas A&M, Florida, Georgia, and LSU round out his top five. He plans to announce his commitment during The Opening finals on June 30.
Wolfe (6-3, 190 pounds, 4.46 seconds in the 40-yard dash) of Houston Madison High School, has accumulated more than 20 scholarship offers, including ones from Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Ole Miss, Baylor, Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon and others. His grandfather, Bobby Carmel Wolfe, and several other family members live in Little Rock.
He recorded 76 tackles, 5 interceptions, 2 sacks and an eye-opening 12 forced fumbles last season. Wolfe had committed to Texas A&M on Feb. 5, but reopened his recruitment about a month later.
Wolfe announced a top six of Texas A&M, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, and LSU on April 16, but Razorback cornerbacks coach Mark Smith continued to recruit him.
An ESPN 4-star prospect, Wolfe will be on this week's Recruiting Thursday radio show.
