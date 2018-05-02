Little Rock high school staff member placed on leave as allegations of inappropriate behavior investigated

A Little Rock Central High School staff member has been placed on paid leave pending the review of an "alleged incident," the school said Wednesday.

Allegations of inappropriate behavior between the staff member and a student are being investigated, Principal Nancy Rousseau said in a statement sent to parents and provided to Arkansas Online.

"Please be assured that we are following district protocols; however, we will not be able to provide additional comments because it is a personnel matter," Rousseau said.

The staff member was not identified in the statement.