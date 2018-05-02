Little Rock Farmers' Market season to begin

The opening of the Little Rock Farmers’ Market season Saturday will have a Cinco de Mayo spin since it falls on May 5.

A fiesta party is planned with children’s activities from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, and there will be an appearance from rescue animals from Rock City Rescue to promote an “Adopt Don’t Shop” message.

The market features farm-fresh produce from farms throughout the region. Items range from strawberries to bok choy. There are also a variety of local meats, locally made foods and handmade crafts.

The Little Rock Farmers’ Market will be open every Saturday in May through September from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the open-air pavilions in the River Market downtown. It will end Sept. 29.

Parents can sign children up to participate in ‘Lil Farmers, an educational program where children can explore where food comes from and taste new foods. It will be every second Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

There also will be a special guest the second Saturday of each month. The Garden Gourmet Chef Series will demonstrate cooking tutorials. Other guests will include the Little Rock’s Master Gardeners and Central Arkansas Library.

Some vendors at the market accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, also known as food stamps. Free parking is available in the Central Parking Lot off Ottenheimer Road as well as in the River Market Parking Deck on Saturdays for Farmers’ Market patrons. Drivers will have to get a parking pass at the market.