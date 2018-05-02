Little Rock Zoo euthanizes its oldest female cheetah

The Little Rock Zoo has euthanized its oldest female cheetah because the animal was suffering from symptoms of advanced kidney disease.

The zoo put down the animal last week but announced the death Wednesday. The cheetah, Zazi, was almost 17 years old.

She and her daughter, Maggie, were the first cheetahs in the zoo’s Laura P. Nichols Cheetah outpost that opened in 2012. The zoo will soon acquire a new cheetah to live with Maggie in the exhibit. Maggie is 7.

The median life expectancy for cheetahs living in zoos is 11.7 years.

Zazi’s quality of life had significantly declined after being diagnosed with advanced kidney disease, zoo officials said.

In the wild, cheetahs are critically endangered, with fewer than 8,000 alive today. The animal is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Saving Animals From Extinction, or SAFE, program.