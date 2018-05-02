Years after it disappeared, Arkansas high school coach's state championship ring found, returned to family

An Arkansas state high school football championship ring belonging to a coach was returned to his family Monday years after it was lost.

When a man in Holly Springs, Miss., bought a 2010 Mercedes-Benz, he found the ring presented to Jonesboro High School Coach Don Riggs in 1979, according to a Facebook post from the school's principal.

The man contacted Jonesboro High's athletic director and sent the ring in the mail, the post states.

The ring was reportedly recently presented to Riggs' three daughters in front of the school's gymnasium, which is named for the coach. Riggs, who was a player, coach or athletic director for Jonesboro Public Schools for more than 50 years, died in 2009 at age 73, according to an online obituary.

"We are glad to have this memory of Coach Riggs find its way home," the post reads.