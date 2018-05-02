Vote pushed on setup of Little Rock board; city director calls current structure discriminatory
Little Rock's Ward 1 City Director Erma Hendrix said the current setup of the city board is discriminatory toward black constituents and she wants the board to let voters decide whether to change the structure.
Hendrix brought up the matter weeks ago and put it on the Little Rock Board of Directors' agenda for discussion Tuesday. It will be on the agenda for a vote in two weeks.
She wants to eliminate the board's three at-large positions, which are elected by the city as a whole, and instead have a 10-member board with each position elected from a defined ward. Right now there are seven ward seats paired with the three at-large seats and the mayor, who runs the meetings but only votes in the event of a tie.
"If anyone up here thinks this board is not discriminatory, look at the two occasions I tried to get this board to say these young kids, these cops, coming into this city [should] live in this city. It was turned down on two occasions. If that's not discriminatory, I don't know what is," Hendrix said Tuesday. "You can all decide to send this to a special election or I will see you all in federal court."
She was referring to times she had tried and failed to get the board to put in place a residency requirement for police officers.
For weeks when there has been discussion about doing away with at-large positions, Hendrix has referred to suing the city and seeing other city directors in court, but she doesn't give further details.
She has long been an advocate for eliminating the at-large positions. Critics say that it costs more money to run for those positions.
Hendrix has said the current at-large city directors, who are all white, often cancel out the votes of the city board's three black members, who all represent wards.
Joan Adcock, who holds an at-large seat, has been vocal in opposition to Hendrix. First elected in 1992, Adcock is the longest-serving member of the city board.
She didn't speak about the matter Tuesday. Members B.J. Wyrick, Lance Hines, Gene Fortson, Capi Peck and Dean Kumpuris also didn't comment.
Doris Wright, who is black, said she hasn't heard that this is a concern to the constituents in her ward.
Member Ken Richardson, who is also black, posed several questions to the city attorney about the history of the board setup. He said it didn't matter what his thoughts are on at-large decisions, but it does matter what residents think and they should be allowed to vote on it.
Member Kathy Webb asked about the options Little Rock had for its board makeup.
City Attorney Tom Carpenter gave a brief history of past resident groups such as Future Little Rock and Vision Little Rock, as well as a later committee about five years ago, which each recommended the current form of government, he said.
Carpenter asked Hendrix if she would allow him to get the responses to everyone's questions answered within two weeks, and then move the date on which her proposal would be voted to two weeks after that.
"I hear you, but you play with toys and I'm not a toy," she responded. "I want the vote in two weeks."
If Little Rock residents wanted to have a special election to vote on doing away with at-large seats, they could petition to do so, Carpenter said. Hendrix is instead proposing that the city board vote to call a special election to put the question to the public.
RBear says... May 2, 2018 at 6:29 a.m.
While I agree with Hendrix on some points, her rationale for this vote is more of a vindictive nature rather than one that is focused on improving city government in Little Rock. One has to go no further than the staunchest opponent of the measure to see why there is a dire need for this change.
Director Adcock's tenure on the board is one of the longest I've ever seen on a city board or council. Most likely she's re-election, not because of her "outstanding" service but because she's an incumbent and Little Rock residents have no clue who she is or what she stands for. She and the other at-large directors seem to have established residence on the Little Rock board and are part of the reason for the stagnation Little Rock has experienced over the past decade.
For that matter, most of the board need to consider retiring and letting others serve the city. Not counting Mayor Stodola, the average tenure on the Little Rock board is 13.4 years with Webb and Peck helping skew the number down. The at-large members have a tenure of almost 20 years. There's no wonder the city of Little Rock is stuck in old thinking and dealing with stagnation.
It's time for some major revision to the governance of Little Rock if it ever expects to return to a thriving and growing city. My first suggestion is for some of these directors to step down and let others serve. If not, then it's time for term limits for the city. Furthermore, Hendrix point about at-large is correct. It tends to favor board that does not represent the ethnic make-up of the city.
I know of two cities that resolved that issue by moving to exclusively geographic districts, San Antonio and Austin. Austin was the most recent city to make the move and it has resulted in more balanced government and greater innovation. It was the best move Austin could make. San Antonio did the same several decades ago with the breakup of the Good Government League, a mostly white group that was elected at-large and shut out Hispanic representation. Changing to geo-districts has led to the election of several outstanding mayors and council members.
It's time for change in Little Rock if it ever expects to become a thriving city once again.
