Vote pushed on setup of Little Rock board; city director calls current structure discriminatory

Little Rock's Ward 1 City Director Erma Hendrix said the current setup of the city board is discriminatory toward black constituents and she wants the board to let voters decide whether to change the structure.

Hendrix brought up the matter weeks ago and put it on the Little Rock Board of Directors' agenda for discussion Tuesday. It will be on the agenda for a vote in two weeks.

She wants to eliminate the board's three at-large positions, which are elected by the city as a whole, and instead have a 10-member board with each position elected from a defined ward. Right now there are seven ward seats paired with the three at-large seats and the mayor, who runs the meetings but only votes in the event of a tie.

"If anyone up here thinks this board is not discriminatory, look at the two occasions I tried to get this board to say these young kids, these cops, coming into this city [should] live in this city. It was turned down on two occasions. If that's not discriminatory, I don't know what is," Hendrix said Tuesday. "You can all decide to send this to a special election or I will see you all in federal court."

She was referring to times she had tried and failed to get the board to put in place a residency requirement for police officers.

For weeks when there has been discussion about doing away with at-large positions, Hendrix has referred to suing the city and seeing other city directors in court, but she doesn't give further details.

She has long been an advocate for eliminating the at-large positions. Critics say that it costs more money to run for those positions.

Hendrix has said the current at-large city directors, who are all white, often cancel out the votes of the city board's three black members, who all represent wards.

Joan Adcock, who holds an at-large seat, has been vocal in opposition to Hendrix. First elected in 1992, Adcock is the longest-serving member of the city board.

She didn't speak about the matter Tuesday. Members B.J. Wyrick, Lance Hines, Gene Fortson, Capi Peck and Dean Kumpuris also didn't comment.

Doris Wright, who is black, said she hasn't heard that this is a concern to the constituents in her ward.

Member Ken Richardson, who is also black, posed several questions to the city attorney about the history of the board setup. He said it didn't matter what his thoughts are on at-large decisions, but it does matter what residents think and they should be allowed to vote on it.

Member Kathy Webb asked about the options Little Rock had for its board makeup.

City Attorney Tom Carpenter gave a brief history of past resident groups such as Future Little Rock and Vision Little Rock, as well as a later committee about five years ago, which each recommended the current form of government, he said.

Carpenter asked Hendrix if she would allow him to get the responses to everyone's questions answered within two weeks, and then move the date on which her proposal would be voted to two weeks after that.

"I hear you, but you play with toys and I'm not a toy," she responded. "I want the vote in two weeks."

If Little Rock residents wanted to have a special election to vote on doing away with at-large seats, they could petition to do so, Carpenter said. Hendrix is instead proposing that the city board vote to call a special election to put the question to the public.

