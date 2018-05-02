Home / Latest News /
40-year-old arrested months after woman found dead in Little Rock home, authorities say
Little Rock police say they have made an arrest in the January killing of a 34-year-old woman
Homicide detectives have taken Wade Williams, 40, into custody, police said shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday.
On Jan. 21, Katrina Hampton was found dead on the floor her home in the 6900 block of West 34th Street, according to the department. Her mother said she had gone over to check on her daughter after not hearing from her.
Hampton's exact cause of death has not been released.
Williams did not appear on the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
