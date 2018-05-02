Mean Girls, SpongeBob lead diverse list for Tonys

NEW YORK -- Tony voters on Tuesday celebrated everything from the goofy to the grotesque on Broadway, handing out nominations in double digits to such varied shows as Tina Fey's catty Mean Girls, the sprawling AIDS drama Angels in America, a grown-up Harry Potter play and a candy-colored slice of seafood in the SpongeBob SquarePants musical.

"I feel like that's what you want -- you want a diverse community coming to the theater," said Fey, who got a writing nomination for her Broadway debut. "It just feels like there's something for everyone, which is how it should be."

Seven shows earned 10 or more nominations, led by Mean Girls and SpongeBob SquarePants, with 12 each. Angels in America, The Band's Visit and Carousel tied with 11, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and My Fair Lady each got 10.

"It's really exciting to be part of this nice mix," said Mean Girls star Taylor Louderman, a first-time nominee who plays a high school queen bee laid low. "I'm really glad that we're not leaving out a genre or commercial theater."

The best-new-musical category is filled by The Band's Visit, Frozen, Mean Girls and SpongeBob SquarePants. Those musicals that failed to make the cut were the Hal Prince revue Prince of Broadway, the Jimmy Buffett musical Escape to Margaritaville and Summer, about disco diva Donna Summer.

J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter franchise extended its magical touch to Broadway, with the two-part stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child earning nominations for lead actor Jamie Parker, featured actor Anthony Boyle, featured actress Noma Dumezweni, set design, costumes, lighting, sound design, choreography and a director nod for John Tiffany.

Another British revival, Angels in America, Tony Kushner's monumental, two-part drama about AIDS, life and love during the 1980s in New York, grabbed the most nominations for any play in Tony history. Its 11 nods beat Tom Stoppard's The Coast of Utopia and August Wilson's Fences, which both got 10.

Katrina Lenk earned her first Tony nomination for The Band's Visit, based on a 2007 Israeli film about an accidental clash of cultures when an Egyptian orchestra gets lost and ends up in the wrong Israeli town.

Lenk and Louderman face competition for best actress in a musical from Lauren Ambrose of My Fair Lady, Hailey Kilgore of Once On This Island, LaChanze of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, and Jessie Mueller of Carousel.

Nominations for best male actor in a play include Denzel Washington, starring in a revival of Eugene O'Neill's epic The Iceman Cometh. The 2010 Tony winner for Fences faces off against Andrew Garfield in Angels in America, Tom Hollander of Travesties, Parker of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Mark Rylance in Farinelli and The King.

The Tony Awards will be broadcast on CBS at 8 p.m. June 10.

Information for this article was contributed by Jocelyn Noveck of The Associated Press.

A Section on 05/02/2018