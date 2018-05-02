More than 300 pounds of marijuana found in inspection of tractor-trailer in Arkansas, authorities say

Authorities in western Arkansas say they have arrested a truck driver after finding hundreds of pounds of marijuana in his tractor-trailer during a routine inspection — the second such find in a little over a week at one weigh station.

During a safety inspection around 12:50 a.m. Monday on Interstate 40 in Alma, the Arkansas Highway Police “had reason to believe that portions of the freight being transported were not legitimate,” according to a news release.

Authorities said they found 340 pounds of marijuana and 2,340 units of cannabis oil in the tractor-trailer.

The truck’s driver, 45-year-old Alan Ngo of Fountain Valley, Calif., was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and no record of duty status.

Ngo was being held at the Crawford County jail as of Wednesday morning, according to an inmate roster.

The tractor-trailer, operated by OSO Trucking Inc. of Westminster, Calif., was traveling from Mira Loma, Calif., to Oak Ridge, Tenn., police said.

Ngo’s arrest was came after another recent drug bust April 22 at the Alma weigh station. The truck’s driver was arrested after a pursuit, and more than 230 pounds of marijuana was found.