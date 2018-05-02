• Ashley Judd, who has filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein, said Tuesday that she wants the former movie mogul to be held accountable for "illegal conduct" that caused her to lose money, status, prestige and power. Judd was in the first group of women who stepped forward last fall about Weinstein's alleged sexual misconduct, putting her at the forefront of the #MeToo movement. She spoke on ABC's Good Morning America on Tuesday, one day after filing a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Judd, 50, said Weinstein hurt her acting career in retaliation for her rejecting his sexual advances. Her lawsuit goes beyond many sexual harassment suits by invoking unfair competition laws against fraudulent business practices in an attempt to "shine a light on the broader economic damages caused when individuals in positions of authority attempt to punish those who have resisted their improper advances," said Judd's attorney Theodore J. Boutrous Jr. A spokesman for Weinstein said in a statement that Weinstein "neither defamed Ms. Judd nor ever interfered with Ms. Judd's career, and instead not only championed her work but also repeatedly approved her casting." Separately, the Los Angeles Times reported that Weinstein Co. failed to attract serious offers from its bankruptcy auction Monday, leaving Dallas-based private equity firm Lantern Capital Partners as the winning bidder by default. There was scant interest among obvious potential buyers, reflecting the battered state of the once-highflying studio. Lantern offered $310 million in cash for the company, and with the approval of a bankruptcy judge, will acquire the assets and assume about $115 million in liabilities related to certain film and television projects. Weinstein Co. declined to comment.

• A key piece of Johnny Cash history is on public display for the first time ever in Nashville, Tenn. The country music icon, who was born in Kingsland, Ark., and spent the first 18 years of his life in Arkansas, earned his first gold record for the recording of "I Walk the Line," but for the past decade the plaque has been in the hands of private collectors. More than 60 years after the song was released on Sun Records, visitors to the Johnny Cash Museum can now see the plaque on display with many of his other gold and platinum records. The plaque was sold as part of a Cash estate auction shortly after his death to an anonymous buyer. Bill Miller, the founder of the museum, purchased it from a private collector in Germany earlier this year.

A Section on 05/02/2018