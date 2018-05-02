2 mosque blasts kill 28 Nigerians

YOLA, Nigeria -- A pair of explosions killed at least 28 worshippers at a mosque in northeastern Nigeria and wounded at least 56 others, with many of the victims caught in the second blast while trying to flee, police said Tuesday.

The attack in Mubi town occurred a day after President Muhammadu Buhari met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House and discussed the threat from the Nigeria-based Boko Haram extremist group. Its fighters were blamed for Tuesday's blasts.

This is the second time in six months that dozens of people were killed in an attack on a Mubi mosque. In November, a teenage suicide bomber attacked worshippers as they gathered for morning prayers, killing at least 50 people in one of the region's deadliest attacks in years.

The National Emergency Management Agency coordinator in Adamawa state, Imam Abbani Garki, said 18 people were critically wounded and had been evacuated for treatment in Yola city.

In recent months, Boko Haram activity has been concentrated in the far north of Adamawa state, around Madagali.

Bakery appealing cake case in U.K.

LONDON -- A bakery owned by a Christian family asked Britain's Supreme Court on Tuesday to overturn a ruling that it discriminated against a gay customer for refusing to make a cake supporting same-sex marriage.

Ashers Baking Co. in Northern Ireland refused in 2014 to make a cake iced with the Sesame Street characters Bert and Ernie and the slogan "Support Gay Marriage."

The owners argued that they were happy to bake goods for anyone but that they could not put messages on their products at odds with their Christian beliefs.

After the customer filed a lawsuit that received backing from Northern Ireland's Equalities Commission, lower courts ruled that the bakery's refusal was discriminatory.

Judges from the Supreme Court in London heard the bakery's appeal at a special sitting in Belfast that is to continue today.

Similar cases involving bakeries have come up in the United States.

Brazil high-rise burns, collapses

SAO PAULO -- A high-rise building occupied by squatters in downtown Sao Paulo caught fire and collapsed Tuesday, sending chunks of fiery debris crashing into neighboring buildings and surrounding streets.

Firefighter Lt. Andre Elias told Globo TV that at least one person had been killed.

At the moment the building fell, a firefighter atop a neighboring building had been trying to save someone from the upper floors. TV images showed the person clinging to the building's side, while apparently also attached to a rope that the firefighter was holding. Then the wall the person was clinging to started to fall away, taking the person with it.

The building, a former federal police headquarters, caught fire about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters set up a perimeter and worked to evacuate people.

