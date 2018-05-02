National honor for Loseke

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas junior Barrett Loseke was named national pitcher of the week by the College Baseball Writers Association, it was announced Tuesday.

It's the first national award for the Razorbacks since outfielder Andrew Benintendi -- who now plays for the Boston Red Sox -- was named hitter of the week in 2015.

Loseke, who also was named SEC pitcher of the week, had two saves and a victory with 8 1/3 scoreless innings in three games last week -- one against Texas Tech and two against Alabama. He had 17 strikeouts while allowing just 2 hits and 4 walks.

