Nissan sales drop in U.S., stun market

Nissan Motor Co. shocked analysts with a steep decline in U.S. sales last month, dragging on what was otherwise a strong April for auto demand.

The Japanese automaker's deliveries plummeted 28 percent last month, as almost every model in the Nissan and Infiniti lineups declined. While Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV beat analysts' estimates, their share prices reversed gains after Nissan's report.

"Our eyes are bugging out here," Michelle Krebs, senior analyst for researcher Autotrader, said of Nissan's numbers. "They've been very heavy with rental-car sales and rich incentives. It looks like they're pulling back."

Automakers were going to have a difficult time reporting sales gains in April because of a quirk of the calendar. There were two fewer selling days -- which excludes Sundays and holidays -- last month than a year ago. So while almost all major carmakers posted declining deliveries, as analysts expected, the annualized sales rate accelerated to 17.1 million, according to researcher Autodata Corp.

Calculating the annualized sales pace, which topped last April's 17 million, is becoming more difficult. General Motors Co. announced last month that it would report U.S. sales only on a quarterly basis, complicating efforts to gauge the health of the world's most lucrative auto market.

Sales of Nissan's Altima sedan, usually its top car, nearly halved compared with a year ago. Even the company's leading sport utility vehicle, the Rogue, dropped 15 percent.

"We were on track for a fairly healthy SAAR," or seasonally adjusted annualized rate of sales, in the low 17-million range, said Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist for researcher Cox Automotive. "But Nissan threw a big monkey wrench in that."

GM's U.S. sales fell 2.5 percent to 3 percent in April, according to people familiar with the matter. The result, shared by people who asked not to be identified because the information is private, is in line with analysts' average estimate for a 2.9 percent decline.

GM's shares fell 32 cents, or 0.9 percent to close Tuesday at $36.42, while Ford and Fiat Chrysler's were little changed.

Consumers are buying SUVs and trucks across the industry, with every major automaker reporting declining passenger-car sales. Toyota Motor Corp.'s Camry and Honda Motor Co.'s Accord, which often vie for the title of best-selling U.S. sedan, declined 5 percent and 19 percent, respectively.

Even with gasoline prices rising each of the past two months to the highest since November 2014, the mass migration from cars continues unabated.

"This is not going to derail the shift to SUVs," said Mark Wakefield, head of the auto practice at consultant AlixPartners. "Consumers haven't seen it go up enough or fast enough to start making big changes. The crossover has become the new sedan."

Ford sales dropped less than expected as the F-Series pickup line gained. The only Ford or Lincoln car that U.S. consumers bought more of in April compared with a year ago was the GT -- a $400,000 supercar -- highlighting why the second-largest U.S. automaker is shifting investment toward pickups and SUVs and abandoning sedans for the North American market.

Jeep carried Fiat Chrysler to a surprise gain in total deliveries, with the all-SUV brand's sales climbing 20 percent. The Compass has been a major source of strength for the brand lately because of easy year-over-year comparisons -- the compact model was just trickling into showrooms at this time in 2017.

Information for this article was contributed by Gabrielle Coppola, Keith Naughton and David Welch of Bloomberg News.

Business on 05/02/2018