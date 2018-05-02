Off the Wire

BASKETBALL

Bickerstaff officially head coach

The Memphis Grizzlies have decided to make J.B. Bickerstaff their next head coach, removing the interim tag from his title. The Grizzlies did not disclose terms Tuesday of Bickerstaff's new deal. He will be introduced at a news conference today. Bickerstaff was the associate head coach when Memphis fired David Fizdale in late November of his second season. Guard Mike Conley had season-ending surgery to repair his left heel and Achilles tendon, and the Grizzlies finished the season at 22-60 for the second-worst record in the NBA behind only Phoenix.

BASEBALL

Sano placed on DL

The Minnesota Twins have placed third baseman Miguel Sano on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring. The Twins made the move Tuesday before their game against Toronto, retroactive to Saturday. Sano is batting just .213 in 20 games, with 4 doubles, 5 home runs, 14 RBI and 9 walks. To replace Sano, the Twins selected the contract of infielder Gregorio Petit from Class AAA Rochester. Petit, 33, has played in parts of five major league seasons for four different teams. The Twins designated left-handed pitcher Dietrich Enns for assignment or release to make room for Petit on the 40-man roster. The Twins also returned right-hander Tyler Kinley to Miami. The Rule 5 draft pick gave up 9 runs and 9 hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Teams to open in Japan

The Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners will play an opening two-game series in Tokyo on March 20 and 21, the fifth time Major League Baseball will start its season in Japan. Major League Baseball said Tuesday that Oakland will be the home team for both games. Both the Athletics and Mariners will play Japanese teams in exhibitions on March 17 and 18. The A's and Mariners also faced each other in the last opening series at the Tokyo Dome, splitting two games in 2012. In addition, MLB announced a postseason All-Star tour of Japan from Nov. 8-15 this year that includes four games in the Tokyo Dome, one at Hiroshima and two in Nagoya. The opener will be against the Central League's Yomiuri Giants and the remaining games against a Japanese All-Star team.

Rockies make changes

The Colorado Rockies have sent down prospect Ryan McMahon and promoted infielder Daniel Castro from Class AAA Albuquerque. McMahon is batting .180 with no home runs and 3 RBI in 28 games. The infielder also has struck out 22 times in 60 plate appearances. Castro, 25, had a 22-game hit streak with the Isotopes at the time of the move. He got the start at second baseman for Tuesday night's game against the Chicago Cubs in his first major league appearances since Sept. 30, 2016, for Atlanta against Detroit. The Rockies also transferred left-hander Zac Rosscup to the 60-day disabled list with a left middle finger blister.

FOOTBALL

Raiders OL suspended

Oakland Raiders offensive lineman Vadal Alexander has been suspended without pay for the first four games next season for a violation of the league policy on performance-enhancing drugs. The Raiders made the announcement Tuesday, attributing the information to the NFL. Alexander won't be eligible to play until an Oct. 7 road game against the Chargers. He can return to practice Oct. 1, a day after the Raiders host Cleveland. The 24-year-old offensive guard played in 15 games for Oakland last season with 4 starts and has appeared in 24 games overall with 9 starts in 2 NFL seasons. A seventh-round draft pick in 2016 out of LSU, Alexander can take part in offseason workouts with the team, preseason practices and preseason games.

TENNIS

Kvitova advances

Second-seeded Petra Kvitova eased past fellow Czech Tereza Smitkova 6-1, 6-3 Tuesday to advance to the second round of the Prague Open. The 10th-ranked Kvitova, who is playing the Prague Open for the first time, will next face unseeded Russian Natalia Vikhlyantseva. Third-seeded Daria Kasatkina was eliminated 7-6 (6), 6-3 by Italian Jasmine Paolini while fifth-seeded Czech Barbora Strycova lost to another Italian, Camila Giorgi, 6-0, 2-6, 6-2. Sixth-seeded Shuai Zhang of China made the second round after a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland. Seventh-seeded Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania also advanced with a 6-1, 7-5 victory over Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia while ninth-seeded Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus was upset by Czech Kristyna Pliskova 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Upsets in Munich

Fifth-seeded Fabio Fognini lost 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 to Italian compatriot Marco Cecchinato on a day of upsets at the Munich Open on Tuesday. Cecchinato, who won his first title in Hungary on Sunday, saved five of the eight break points he faced and converted five of his own to win the first-round match in under two hours. Seventh-seeded Gael Monfils lost 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to Mirza Basic of Bosnia-Herzegovina, and No. 8 Yuichi Sugita was ousted by German player Yannick Maden 4-6, 7-6 (9), 6-2. Three-time former champion Philipp Kohlschreiber fared better at the clay-court tournament, defeating Ivo Karlovic 7-5, 6-4 to book his place in the second round, where another German, Mischa Zverev, awaits. Zverev beat Andreas Haider-Maurer 6-4, 6-3. Dustin Brown was 6-5 up when he had to retire against Maximilian Marterer, but Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Daniel Masur to ensure another German advanced.

MOTOR SPORTS

Earnhardts have baby

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy, announced the birth of their first child Tuesday on social media. Isla Rose Earnhardt was born Monday night, Amy Earnhardt tweeted, calling their daughter "the best dream ever." Earnhardt added: "Everyone was right. It's a new beginning. Now everything I do will be for her and Amy. So blessed." Earnhardt retired from NASCAR competition at the end of last season and will be an analyst on NBC beginning in July.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Zorich hired at Chicago State

Former Chicago Bears and Notre Dame defensive tackle Chris Zorich has been hired as athletic director at Chicago State. A Chicago product who was on Notre Dame's 1988 national championship team and played for the Bears from 1991-96, Zorich replaces interim athletic director Tracy Dildy. The school said he will start work on May 8. Zorich, 49, joins a school that has been hit hard by budget problems in recent years and is looking for two new basketball coaches. Chicago State let Dildy go following a 3-29 season. The school also parted with women's coach Angela Jackson, whose program endured a Division I record 59-game losing streak before beating Utah Valley on Feb. 8. Zorich most recently was athletic director at Prairie State, a community college in Chicago Heights.

TRACK AND FIELD

Olympic trials on hold

The 2020 U.S. Olympic track and field trials will be put out for bid again because of uncertainty over the Los Angeles-area stadium that won the initial bid to host them. USA Track and Field awarded the trials last June to Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, Calif., but construction on the proposed stadium there has been held up due to legal challenges over the funding. USATF hopes to re-award trials by June. In the initial bid process, Mt. San Antonio beat out Eugene, Ore., and Sacramento, Calif. Eugene has hosted the previous three track trials and will also host the 2021 world championships. Sacramento last hosted trials in 2004. The 2020 trials are scheduled for June 19-28.

HOCKEY

Ottawa staff to return

Guy Boucher will be back behind the Ottawa Senators bench next season, and so will his entire staff. Speaking on an Ottawa sports radio station, Senators General Manager Pierre Dorion confirmed that Boucher and his assistants will return despite the club's second-to-last place finish in 2017-18. Dorion said Boucher would run the power play, while assistants Rob Cookson and Marc Crawford will join Boucher behind the bench. Boucher's future was in doubt after the Senators struggled to a 28-43-11 record last season, one year removed from making the Eastern Conference final. Special teams were a particular concern for the Senators. Ottawa finished 27th in the 31-team league with a power play that converted on just 16.6 percent of chances, and the penalty-kill rate of 76.2 percent was 26th.

Sports on 05/02/2018