One animal puts Baffert on high alert

Trainer Bob Baffert doesn't believe in the so-called "Curse of Apollo," which is coming up again this week thanks to Kentucky Derby favorite Justify, but Baffert does have one superstition he believes cost him two Triple Crowns.

"Black cats," he said. "They kill me every time. I can just feel it when I see one. The only thing that gets me is black cats."

Before Baffert broke the Triple Crown curse in 2015 with American Pharoah, he had two other horses that were good enough to do it: Real Quiet, who came up a nose short in the 1998 Belmont; and Point Given, who was dominant as a 3-year-old with six wins in seven starts -- except for his inexplicable fifth-place finish in the Kentucky Derby.

Baffert said Tuesday morning his black cat fears traced back to Real Quiet's preparation at Churchill Downs for the Belmont, right before shipping to New York.

"I was driving in here, and a black cat ran right in front of me," he said.

Real Quiet ended up losing the Triple Crown to Victory Gallop in the final stride after leading by 5 lengths at the top of the stretch. Then three years later, his second encounter with a black cat at Churchill purportedly occurred on race day as they were bringing Point Given out to the track as the heavy favorite. One of the mysterious creatures came out of the shadows and jumped right in his path.

"They shouldn't allow black cats on the backside," Baffert said.

If Justify wins, he'll be the first horse since Apollo in 1882 to do it without racing as a 2-year-old.

Of course, it's far more common now to bring younger horses along slowly than it was for most of the 20th century, so odds are a horse will win the Derby sooner or later without running as a 2-year-old.

"It'll be broken whether it's this year or whatever. I think it's changed. In the modern day, we don't get in a rush with these horses," Baffert said. "The Apollo curse is something I don't even think about."

Bull strikes back

The bull that injured Texas Rangers pitcher Martin Perez is back at it. Only this time, it struck from beyond the grave.

Perez is still having complications from his surgically repaired elbow. In five starts, the lefty compiled a 9.67 ERA. That was enough for the Rangers to place him on the disabled list Monday.

Perez was initially injured in the offseason after a bull startled him and caused him to fall on his nonpitching arm. That was the cause of his broken elbow.

Perez wound up getting his revenge, though. He told reporters that he punished the bull by killing and eating it. He wasn't all that remorseful, either, saying it was "good meat."

"Maybe everyone involved underestimated this bull, though," wrote Chris Cwik of Yahoo Sports. "Months after the injury, Perez is still having discomfort in the elbow. With Perez being put on the disabled list, it's safe to say the bull got its revenge from beyond the grave."

