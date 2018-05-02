One can't go wrong with Crispy Chicken Cutlets

It's hard to beat the versatility of a breaded chicken cutlet -- on a salad, in a sandwich, over a bed of mashed potatoes. You can't go wrong.

The key to evenly cooked, juicy cutlets is using pieces that are thinner than the boneless, skinless chicken breast halves straight out of the package, which often have tenderloins attached, the source of chicken tenders. Thinner pieces will also cook quicker, which is ideal for a weeknight dinner.

Pounding the breasts is a common solution, but that's a hassle I prefer to avoid. Plus, I found that the more you pound, the wider they become. I wasn't interested in pieces the size of my plate, which are better suited for making schnitzel.

Instead, I cut the breasts in half horizontally. You could buy cutlets, but they're more expensive and I like to have greater control over the thickness. Aim for portions that weigh 4 to 6 ounces and are about 1/2-inch thick. Some very large breasts can even be cut into thirds. It just depends on what's in the package.

Here, we discarded the typical three-part breading (flour, egg and bread crumbs) in favor of a flavorful, crispy combination of mustard and panko bread crumbs. You can use a flavored mayo instead of the mustard, if you prefer.

You can mix up your flavors even more by adding other ingredients to the coating, whether it's parmesan cheese, fresh herbs or dried spices.

Frying the cutlets in two batches can help ensure an evenly golden crust on all of them. If you have room in your skillet, you can cook all the cutlets at once, but be prepared to move them around for consistent cooking.

The cutlets can be made a day or two in advance and refrigerated. Heat in a 350-degree oven for 10 to 15 minutes until the crust is crisp and the chicken is warmed through. Or heat in a skillet with a little bit of oil and cook on both sides.

Quick and Crispy Chicken Cutlets

2 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves (8 to 11 ounces each; without tenderloins)

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard, or more as needed

Kosher salt

Ground black pepper

1 cup panko bread crumbs, or more as needed

4 tablespoons canola or vegetable oil, or more as needed

Use a sharp knife to cut horizontally through each breast half. Move the knife through so the meat eventually opens like a book. Separate the two halves. Trim and discard any visible fat.

Spread the panko bread crumbs in a shallow dish, such as a pie plate.

Use a brush or butter knife to spread the mustard on the top side of a cutlet. A thick coating will help the panko stick; but you should still be able to see the meat. Sprinkle generously with salt and pepper.

Place the mustard-coated side of the chicken face down in the panko and press to adhere. Coat the other side of the chicken with the mustard, season lightly with salt and pepper and flip to finish coating with the panko. Transfer to a plate; repeat with the other 3 cutlets, adding more panko to the dish, as needed.

Let the breaded chicken cutlets rest for a few minutes to help the coating set.

Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Line a plate with paper towels.

Once the oil shimmers -- it will almost ripple -- place 2 of the cutlets in the pan (laying them in away from you, so the end closest to you hits the pan first), leaving room between them. Cook for about 21/2 minutes, until they are golden brown and crisp on the bottom, gently pressing down to help ensure even browning. If you get hot spots in the pan or if your oil is pooling on the sides, give the skillet a gentle shake to move things around.

Carefully turn the cutlets over, avoiding dislodging the breading; cook until the meat feels firm and the second side is deep golden brown and crisp, 21/2 to 3 minutes, reducing the heat as needed to keep the breading from burning. The internal temperature of the meat should register 165 degrees on an instant-read thermometer; when you cut into the center, no trace of pink should remain. Transfer them to the lined plate.

If you reduced the heat during the cooking of the first batch, return it to medium-high once again, adding more oil as needed; once the oil is shimmering, repeat with the remaining 2 cutlets.

Serve warm, or at room temperature.

Makes 2 to 4 servings.

