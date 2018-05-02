Part of Arkansas at risk for severe weather in next 24 hours

Part of Northwest Arkansas is at risk for severe weather Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms are expected to move into the region that includes Fayetteville and Fort Smith after 11 p.m., the agency's Tulsa office said.

Golf ball-size hail, damaging winds up 70 miles per hour and isolated tornadoes are also possible, according to forecasters.

Benton County and parts of Carroll and Washington counties are at a marginal risk Wednesday night.

Parts of those three counties face an enhanced risk Thursday as the system move through, the agency said. More storms may develop west of the state and move into eastern Oklahoma by mid-afternoon, according to forecasters.

Six other counties in the state's northwest face a slight risk for severe weather Thursday, with the main threats reportedly being hail and damaging winds.