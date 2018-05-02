Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, May 02, 2018, 12:54 p.m.

PHOTO: Fingerprint left in Play-Doh leads to Walmart shoplifting suspect, police say

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:59 a.m.

this-undated-photo-released-by-the-leicester-police-department-shows-a-fingerprint-left-in-a-hunk-of-play-doh-that-led-them-to-a-shoplifting-suspect-at-a-walmart-in-december-2017-the-suspect-used-the-malleable-clay-like-toy-in-an-apparent-attempt-to-neutralize-several-electronic-anti-theft-devices-that-attempt-failed-but-the-suspect-left-a-fingerprint-impression-police-announced-wednesday-may-2-2018-that-the-connecticut-forensics-laboratory-helped-find-a-match-for-the-print

PHOTO BY LEICESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT VIA AP

This undated photo released by the Leicester Police Department shows a fingerprint left in a hunk of Play-Doh that led them to a shoplifting suspect at a Walmart in December 2017. The suspect used the malleable clay-like toy in an apparent attempt to neutralize several electronic anti-theft devices. That attempt failed, but the suspect left a fingerprint impression. Police announced Wednesday, May 2, 2018, that the Connecticut Forensics Laboratory helped find a match for the print.



LEICESTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts police department says a fingerprint left in a hunk of Play-Doh led them to a shoplifting suspect.

Leicester police responded to Walmart on Dec. 11 after an employee found several electronic anti-theft devices that had been covered in the malleable clay-like toy in an apparent attempt to neutralize them.

The attempt to disable the spider-wrap devices failed, and the suspect had fled.

He did, however, leave a fingerprint impression in the Play-Doh.

Police said Monday the Connecticut Forensics Laboratory helped find a match for the print.

Police charged 55-year-old Dennis Jackson with unlawful removal of an anti-theft device. Police say he has a long criminal record and faces arrest warrants in at least two other states.

Jackson is jailed and it's not clear if he had a lawyer.

