Police beat: Masked passenger fires at Little Rock woman; 2 hurt in North Little Rock gunfire

Masked passenger shoots at woman

A woman was shot at multiple times by a masked assailant while driving around midtown Little Rock on Monday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded around 1:40 p.m. to 600 S. University Ave., the site of Little Rock's shuttered Sears store, in reference to several calls about gunfire, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

A 25-year-old woman told police that she was being followed on University Avenue by a black Dodge Charger when she went to the AT&T store before her work shift.

The victim said as she left the area and turned onto Sixth Street, the car again followed her.

A masked passenger inside the Dodge then rolled down a window and fired several shots from a black handgun, according to authorities.

Two men injured by gunfire in NLR

Two men were injured in a shooting in North Little Rock on Saturday night, authorities say.

According to a report, an officer making a traffic stop about 11:30 p.m. heard multiple shots in the 4200 block of Coral Street.

Benny Harper, 36, of Scott and Andrew Gibson, 37, of North Little Rock were both shot, the report states.

Harper's injuries were described as "major" on the report, while Gibson was listed as having possible internal injuries.

Police Department spokesman Sgt. Amy Cooper said Tuesday that she was not aware that a shooting had taken place and was unable to provide additional information.

Metro on 05/02/2018