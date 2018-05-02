Police: North Little Rock man arrested in reported case of child exploitation

A North Little Rock man has been arrested in a reported case of child exploitation, police said.

Devontelle Reynolds, 20, was taken into custody around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on one count of engaging children in sexually explicit conduct for use in visual or print medium, records show.

The Child Abuse Hotline was notified April 11 of potential wrongdoing involving Reynolds, and that report was then forwarded to the North Little Rock Police Department, according to authorities.

Additional information was not immediately available regarding the investigation.

Reynolds remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Wednesday afternoon, according to an online inmate roster.