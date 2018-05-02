Home / Latest News /
Police respond after pedestrian hit by vehicle in downtown Little Rock
This article was published today at 2:17 p.m.
PHOTO BY RACHEL HERZOG
Little Rock police say a pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle in the city's downtown on Wednesday afternoon.
The department wrote on Twitter about 2:15 p.m. that officers were responding to the intersection of 7th Street and Broadway.
Authorities asked residents to avoid the area.
An Arkansas Online reporter is on the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police respond after pedestrian hit by vehicle in downtown Little Rock
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.