Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, May 02, 2018, 2:45 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Police respond after pedestrian hit by vehicle in downtown Little Rock

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 2:17 p.m.

a-pedestrian-was-hit-by-a-vehicle-near-the-intersection-of-7th-street-and-broadway-in-downtown-little-rock-on-wednesday-may-2-2018-police-say

PHOTO BY RACHEL HERZOG

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of 7th Street and Broadway in downtown Little Rock on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, police say.



Little Rock police say a pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle in the city's downtown on Wednesday afternoon.

The department wrote on Twitter about 2:15 p.m. that officers were responding to the intersection of 7th Street and Broadway.

Authorities asked residents to avoid the area.

An Arkansas Online reporter is on the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police respond after pedestrian hit by vehicle in downtown Little Rock

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online