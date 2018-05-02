Pompeo vows to fire up U.S. diplomacy

WASHINGTON -- New Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived Tuesday at the State Department, vowing to reinvigorate American diplomacy and help the United States get "back our swagger."

Pompeo was greeted with applause as he entered the Harry S. Truman Building for the first time as America's top diplomat and addressed a diplomatic corps left dispirited after a year under Rex Tillerson, President Donald Trump's first secretary of state.

Pompeo described his mission as leading diplomats to execute Trump's foreign policy "with incredible vigor and incredible energy."

"The United States diplomatic corps needs to be in every corner, every stretch of the world, executing missions on behalf of this country," Pompeo said. "It is my humble, noble undertaking to help you achieve that."

He said he would spend "as little time" as possible cloistered in the secretary's seventh-floor suite of offices, preferring to "get out" and interact directly with diplomats around the world.

It was a subtle attempt to differentiate himself from Tillerson, who was known for surrounding himself with just a few close aides and eschewing the input of career diplomats, rank-and-file staff members and even U.S. lawmakers.

And in another sign that Pompeo was pursuing a different approach than his predecessor, on his first day in the office he joined Twitter, a medium that Tillerson did not use. From the handle SecPompeo, he tweeted his gratitude to Trump for naming him to the job.

"So many matters of global importance demand our focus," Pompeo wrote in his inaugural tweet from the account. "I'm committed to putting the interests of the American people first and look forward to serving with the world's finest diplomatic corps."

A top Pompeo priority is to work quickly to stem the morale crisis at the State Department, which has lost relevance under Trump. Tillerson, the former Exxon Mobil chief executive officer, spent much of his 14 months in office pushing budget and staff cuts, and avoiding public appearances while leaving key diplomatic positions unfilled.

Pompeo was confirmed by the Senate last week and left immediately on his first foreign trip, visiting Belgium, Saudi Arabia, Israel and Jordan. He returned late Monday. By Tuesday morning, he was at the White House for a ceremony honoring the Army football team in the Rose Garden, where Trump pointed out that his new diplomat has "gotten more publicity than me lately."

"He's been a busy guy," Trump said, before addressing Pompeo directly. "How's everything going? Good? Better than people even understand, right? Good job, Mike."

Trump planned to visit the State Department today for a formal swearing-in ceremony for Pompeo, a former Republican congressman from Kansas who previously ran the CIA under Trump.

A long list of pressing matters awaits him, including the president's decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal and diplomatic efforts with North Korea.

Information for this article was contributed by Ken Thomas of The Associated Press.

A Section on 05/02/2018