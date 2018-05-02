Home / Latest News /
Police: Man accused of robbing Arkansas bank found at nearby restaurant
Police have arrested a man accused of robbing a bank in Forth Smith on Wednesday.
James Howell, 48, faces one count of aggravated robbery, according to a news release from the city's Police Department.
According to a statement released shortly after noon, the city’s Police Department was called to Bancorp South, 3117 Grand Ave., in reference to a robbery that just occurred.
A bank teller told investigators that the robber walked into the bank, advised that he had a weapon and demanded money. He then reportedly left with an undisclosed amount of money.
Howell was identified as the robber by an off-duty officer and was found a short time later at a nearby restaurant, police said.
Authorities said Howell was then taken to the Police Department for questioning and eventually arrested.
Howell, a level 2 sex offender from Pine Bluff, also had a warrant for absconding from probation and parole, records show.
