Wednesday, May 02, 2018, 2:44 p.m.

Police: Man accused of robbing Arkansas bank found at nearby restaurant

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 1:16 p.m. Updated today at 2:04 p.m.

surveillance-footage-shows-the-suspect-in-a-robbery-wednesday-may-2-2018-at-bancorp-south-in-fort-smith-police-said

PHOTO BY FORT SMITH POLICE DEPARTMENT

Surveillance footage shows the suspect in a robbery Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at Bancorp South in Fort Smith, police said.

Police have arrested a man accused of robbing a bank in Forth Smith on Wednesday.

James Howell, 48, faces one count of aggravated robbery, according to a news release from the city's Police Department.

According to a statement released shortly after noon, the city’s Police Department was called to Bancorp South, 3117 Grand Ave., in reference to a robbery that just occurred.

A bank teller told investigators that the robber walked into the bank, advised that he had a weapon and demanded money. He then reportedly left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Howell was identified as the robber by an off-duty officer and was found a short time later at a nearby restaurant, police said.

Authorities said Howell was then taken to the Police Department for questioning and eventually arrested.

Howell, a level 2 sex offender from Pine Bluff, also had a warrant for absconding from probation and parole, records show.

